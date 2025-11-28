US issues new vetting guidelines for 19 high-risk countries after Afghan national shoots 2 National Guard members

Following the shooting of two National Guard members by an Afghan national, USCIS issued guidance to consider negative factors during vetting from 19 high-risk countries. 

Updated28 Nov 2025, 08:57 AM IST
New vetting guidelines for high-risk countries post shooting of National Guard members.
US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced new vetting guidance for aliens from 19 high-risk countries after an Afghan national shot two National Guard Service members.

The statement read, “In the wake of the shooting of two National Guard service members in Washington, D.C., Wednesday by an Afghan national, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued new guidance allowing for negative, country-specific factors to be considered when vetting aliens from 19 high-risk countries. This guidance comes after the Trump administration halted refugee resettlement from Afghanistan and the entry of Afghan nationals in its first year of office.”

A National Guard major, armed only with a pocket knife, intervened to stop gunman Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who had opened fire on two Guard members just blocks from the White House on Wednesday, November 26, according to reports.

According to investigators, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan from Bellingham, Washington, reportedly travelled almost 3,000 miles across the country before carrying out the attack near the Farragut West Metro entrance around 2 pm at 17th and I Streets NW.

