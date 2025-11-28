US issues new vetting guidelines for 19 high-risk countries after Afghan national shoots 2 National Guard members

US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced new vetting guidance for aliens from 19 high-risk countries after an Afghan national shot two National Guard Service members.

Advertisement

The statement read, “In the wake of the shooting of two National Guard service members in Washington, D.C., Wednesday by an Afghan national, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued new guidance allowing for negative, country-specific factors to be considered when vetting aliens from 19 high-risk countries. This guidance comes after the Trump administration halted refugee resettlement from Afghanistan and the entry of Afghan nationals in its first year of office.”

A National Guard major, armed only with a pocket knife, intervened to stop gunman Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who had opened fire on two Guard members just blocks from the White House on Wednesday, November 26, according to reports.

Advertisement