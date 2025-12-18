US issues security alert for tourists, says avoid all travel within 50 km of Thailand-Cambodia border — full text here

The United States government reportedly warned Americans about travelling to the border area of Thailand and Cambodia as tensions increase between the two neighbouring countries.

The US Embassy in Thailand issued a security alert to American tourists on December 16, warning of an “escalation of armed conflict” at the popular Asian destination.

“US citizens should avoid all travel within 50 kilometers [about 31 miles] of the Thailand-Cambodia border, due to active hostilities and the unpredictable security situation,” the alert said.

Advertisement

Conditions on both sides “remain volatile,” it added, and it is an “unpredictable security situation.”

"US citizens should avoid all travel within 50 kilometers of the Thailand-Cambodia border due to active hostilities and the unpredictable security situation," the statement read.

It added, "The US Embassy is monitoring reports of significant escalation in the conflict along the Thailand-Cambodia border."

What did the 'security alert' say? Tourists already in the area are advised to follow instructions from Thai security services, as the US government has a “limited ability to provide emergency services.”

The US' statement listed out actions that Americans must take amid the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict. They were s follows:

> Avoid all travel within 50 km of the Cambodia–Thailand border.

Advertisement

> Follow directions from Thai security services and local authorities.

> Absent other guidance, exercise caution or shelter in place if unexpectedly in the vicinity of conflict.

> Prepare or update your personal emergency plan. Review the Traveler’s Checklist .

> Enroll and update your information in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) .

> Receive alerts from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs via WhatsApp .

> Follow the Department of State on Facebook and X .

> Visit travel.state.gov and the US Embassy in Thailand website.

Thailand-Cambodia conflict Fighting broke out between the two countries December 7 over a long-disputed border. The territorial dispute dates back to a long history of kingdom rivalry.

Over a dozen people on both sides of the border have been killed to date due to the fighting, with over a half million displaced, The Associated Press reported.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump said Friday (December 13) that Thai and Cambodian leaders had agreed to renew a truce after days of deadly clashes, even as Thai and Cambodian officials suggested there is still work to do to get the ceasefire that the US administration had helped broker earlier this year back on track.

Trump announced the agreement to restart the ceasefire in a social media posting following calls with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

“They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim,” Trump said in his Truth Social post.