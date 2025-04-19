US issues travel advisory for Bangladesh, says ‘Do not travel’ to THESE areas over ‘terrorist activity, kidnapping’

The US issued a 'Bangladesh Travel Advisory' this week, urging citizens to avoid the Chittagong Hill Tracts region due to heightened security risks. The advisory, updated on April 18, issued a ‘Level 3: reconsider Travel’ and a ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’ alert for the country.
The US government's advisory urged citizens to avoid travelling to The Khagrachari, Rangamati, and Bandarban Hill Tracts districts (collectively known as the Chittagong Hill Tracts).
Even if someone decides to travel to Bangladesh, they must keep THIS in mind:
The US advisory cited "communal violence, crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and other security risks" as reasons to avoid travelling to particular areas in the country.
It also warned of a "risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Bangladesh."
The travel advisory read, “Since summer 2024, civil unrest and violent clashes have largely subsided with the formation of the Interim Government. Occasional protests continue with potential for violent clashes.”
“Conditions may change on short notice. US citizens are reminded to avoid all gatherings, even peaceful ones, since they could turn violent with little or no warning,” the travel advisory warned.
It further stated that travelers should be aware of petty crime, such as pickpocketing in crowded areas.
"In addition, crimes such as muggings, burglaries, assaults, and illegal drug trafficking constitute most criminal activity in Bangladesh’s major cities, but there are no indications foreigners are targeted because of their nationality. These crimes tend to be situational, based on time and location," it added.
The US government may have limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Bangladesh, particularly outside of Dhaka, due to these travel restrictions, a lack of infrastructure, and limited host government emergency response resources.
It said that due to the risks, US government employees working in Bangladesh are prohibited from non-essential travel within Dhaka outside of the diplomatic enclave.
