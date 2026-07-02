US jobs data: Hiring falls to just 57,000 in June, unemployment rate at 4.2% — Here's what we know

US jobs data: Hiring in the United States fell to just 57,000 in June as employers pulled back due to high inflation and global uncertainties, according to an AP report today. It added that numbers indicate firms are cautious of the economy, noting that inflation is at a three-year high and consumer confidence near post-pandemic lows.
The growth is “less than expected”, as per an AFP report, which added that jobs data from the US government showed the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.2%.
“Both total nonfarm payroll employment (57,000) and the unemployment rate (4.2%) changed little in June,” AFP said, citing the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' statement on 2 July.
The AP report added that the 57,000 jobs added in June 2026 is less than half the previous month’s (May) total and indicates that companies remain cautious of the economic outlook.
Notably, according to a Bloomberg report, the publication's economists expected the June payrolls to have risen at a robust pace, exceeding the gain seen in May. They expected especially strong hiring in leisure and hospitality — largely due to activity from the FIFA Football World Cup; and fast increase from government employment, Anna Wong, chief US economist at Bloomberg Economics said.
CIC economists Gabriel Corbassiere and Marie Birg told the publication the release of US jobs data would be a “key event” for traders watching for signs that the economy is growing quickly enough to support the case for interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
On 1 July, Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh said inflation risks had reduced over the past weeks adding that he would pare down the central bank’s 2% target. He also reiterated that the Fed would deliver price stability, which drove investors to price in potential rate hikes as soon as this month.
(With inputs from Agencies)