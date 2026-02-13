US jobs data reports a strong start to 2026, but is reality on the ground different?

The U.S. Labor Department on Wednesday (local time) reported strong jobs data for January 2026, with employers adding 130,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate declining to 4.3%, Bloomberg reported.

The data released shows a strong start to 2026 as compared to the slowed growth witnessed in the previous year, when job gains averaged just 15,000 a month, down from the initially reported 49,000 pace. The Bureau of Labor Statistics report also suggests that the market is finding its footing after witnessing a year marked by rising unemployment and minimal hiring.

Different story on the ground? However, the picture on the ground appears to be more complicated. According to a BBC report, many American workers say they are still struggling with high living costs, job insecurity, and limited wage growth despite headline employment gains.

The report highlights the story of Jacob Trigg, a Texas resident, who, after losing his job as a project manager in the tech industry, anticipated a relatively shorter job search period, something which he had managed easily in the past. However, the story is different this time. With over 2,000 job applications, Trigg has reportedly been unable to land a job and is desperately trying to make ends meet by taking jobs in package delivery and landscaping. Speaking to the BBC, he said, “It wasn’t even on my radar to be prepared for more than six months of unemployment.”

Trigg's difficulty in landing a job points to a wider freeze in the U.S. labor market, where job openings and hiring rates have hit a multi-year low. The slowdown in hiring has sparked concerns about the overall health of the U.S. economy. However, there is little clear evidence so far that the broader economy is experiencing a significant downturn.

While Triggs said he hopes the situation improves soon, questions are now arising whether the challenges he is facing could last longer.

New period of 'jobless growth' in U.S.? According to a Goldman Sachs report shared in October 2025, America could be looking at a new period of "jobless growth" with the arrival of new technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), allowing more companies to operate with fewer workers.

Citing Economics professor Constantin Burgi of University College, Dublin, the BBC report added that a gap between job growth and overall economic growth, like the one currently seen in the U.S., often happens during periods of structural change, such as the rise of AI. He said, "It can be a couple of months, but it can also be a couple of years. If the jobs are really lost due to outsourcing or AI, then unless we find in a couple of years, actually, we still need those people, and replacing them didn't work, then those jobs are gone."

However, there is no clarity on whether the slowdown in jobs is driven entirely or even primarily by technological change, as research suggests that job losses due to AI have remained limited to a few specific sectors.

The director of economic research at Indeed has attributed the slowdown in hiring appetites to the Trump administration's cut to government spending and the uncertainty surrounding it.