US judge dismisses human smuggling charges against Kilmar Abrego Garcia, man mistakenly deported to El Salvador

A judge in Tennessee on Friday (local time) dismissed a human smuggling case against Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose wrongful deportation became a rallying point against US President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Garcia's wrongful deportation to El Salvador last year became an embarrassment for Trump officials when they later ordered him to return to the country, AP reported. Garcia claimed that both the timing of the criminal charges and inflammatory statements about him by top officials of the Trump administration showed that the prosecution was "vindictive."

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District Judge Waverly Crenshaw granted Garcia's effort to dismiss the criminal charges because the Department of Justice (DOJ)'s prosecution was vindictive and selective. The judge added that without Garcia’s “successful lawsuit challenging his removal to El Salvador, the government would not have brought this prosecution,” as he dismissed claims of “new evidence” against him.

The district judge, in previous court filings, ruled that he found some evidence that the case against Abrego Garcia "may be vindictive," adding that many statements made by the Trump administration "raise cause for concern." At the time, Crenshaw cited a statement by then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche that seemed to suggest the Justice Department charged Abrego Garcia because he won his wrongful-deportation case.

Also Read | Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia? Judge orders release in wrongful deportation case

Case against Abrego Garcia? Garcia faced charges of human smuggling and conspiracy to commit human smuggling, with prosecutors alleging that he was paid to transport individuals already in the United States illegally.

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The charges against him stemmed from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee for speeding. Body camera footage from a Highway Patrol officer revealed a calm exchange with Abrego Garcia. There were nine passengers in the car, and the officers discussed among themselves their suspicions of smuggling. However, Abrego Garcia was eventually allowed to continue driving with only a warning.

Abrego Garcia has not been in custody since December. He was initially released on bail in a Tennessee criminal case last year but was soon taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In December, a federal judge in Maryland ordered his release, ruling that the government could not detain him indefinitely.

Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia? Abrego Garcia is a Salvadoran citizen with a US wife and child who has lived in Maryland for several years after entering the country illegally as a teenager. A 2019 order allowed him to live and work in the country under ICE's supervision, but it did not grant him permanent residency status.

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Soon after Trump returned to the White House for a second term, his administration ramped up a crackdown on illegal immigrants in the country, during which Abrego Garcia was wrongfully deported to El Salvador in March. According to his attorney, the 29-year-old had a permit from the Homeland Security Department to legally work in the country and was a sheet metal apprentice pursuing a journeyman license.

Also Read | 82 new immigration judges appointed as Trump pushes faster deportation: Report

In April last year, the US Supreme Court directed the Trump administration to work to bring back a man who was mistakenly deported to prison in El Salvador, rejecting the administration’s emergency appeal.

Abrego Garcia had an immigration court order preventing his deportation to his native country over fears he would face persecution from local gangs.

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Meanwhile, Trump administration officials have said Abrego Garcia cannot remain in the US. They have vowed to deport him to a third country, most recently Liberia.

(With AP inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.