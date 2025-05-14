US judge Hannah Dugan indicted for ‘helping undocumented immigrant evade federal agents’ | what we know so far

A Wisconsin judge, who was arrested last month for allegedly shielding an illegal immigrant from federal agents, was indicted on Tuesday.

According to news agency AFP, Judge Hannah Dugan was indicted on charges of concealing a person from immigration agents.

The 66-year-old Milwaukee County circuit judge was earlier taken into custody and accused of helping an undocumented migrant avoid arrest.

She faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on an obstruction charge, if convicted, in a case that has sparked a national uproar.

Allegations against Dugan Dugan is accused of helping a Mexican national escape her courtroom after she learned that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, among other federal officials, were seeking to detain the man in the hallway.

According to the Associated Press, Dugan allegedly escorted the man, Flores-Ruiz, and his lawyer out of her courtroom through the jury door last week (April 18) after learning that immigration authorities were seeking his arrest.

Flores-Ruiz made it outside the building, but was arrested while attempting to flee from law enforcement officers, AFP reported while citing the criminal complaint in the case.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi defended Dugan's arrest, issuing a chilling warning to those who may harbor illegal aliens: "We will find you."

"We're sending a very strong message today," Bondi told Fox News at the time.

Charging documents described the incident at Dugan's courthouse in April, during which the judge was "visibly upset and had a confrontational, angry demeanor" when federal agents came to arrest the migrant — named as Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 30, who was facing misdemeanor charges.

What's next? Dugan, who was elected to the bench in 2016, is expected to plead not guilty at the next hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday.

"Judge Dugan asserts her innocence and looks forward to being vindicated in court," her lawyers said in a statement, according to the New York Times.

Trump's crackdown US President Donald Trump has delivered on campaign promises to conduct a sweeping crackdown on undocumented migrants since coming to power in January, and has clashed with several courts which have argued he has not followed due process.

The Trump administration has been butting heads with federal judges, rights groups and Democrats who say he has trampled or ignored constitutionally enshrined rights in rushing to deport migrants, sometimes without a hearing.

A number of federal and state judges across the United States have issued rulings that put several of Trump's executive actions on hold, particularly those related to his bid to exercise unprecedented powers in deporting migrants.