US judge orders Trump admin to restore White House access for CNN, MS NOW, Politico

A US federal judge has ordered the Donald Trump administration to restore White House access to journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico, ruling that the ban was likely unconstitutional, Reuters reported.
US District Judge Timothy Kelly issued the order in a lawsuit filed by the three news organisations challenging the administration’s decision to bar them from White House access.
Trump had accused the three organisations of repeatedly publishing what he described as “FICTION and LIES”. The president made the remarks in a social media post while defending the decision to restrict their access.
The US Department of Justice had argued that the administration’s decision was justified on national-security grounds.
According to CNBC, DOJ lawyers told the court that “access to the White House is a privilege — not a right”. The department also said Trump had determined that the outlets had reported classified or sensitive information related to national security.
The three organisations filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington, DC, arguing that the restrictions amounted to unlawful retaliation for constitutionally protected speech, Reuters reported.
They also accused the administration of violating their due-process rights.
“This ban could not be a more direct assault on the First Amendment nor a more blatant violation of our most fundamental constitutional principles,” the organisations said.
The White House has maintained that the affected organisations can continue covering the administration without having direct access to the Oval Office or other White House spaces.
It argued that journalists from the outlets could report from outside the White House and said they should not be able to demand access to the president’s office.
“The Fake News has no place demanding a spot in the President’s Oval Office,” the White House said in a statement, accusing the outlets of spreading what it called lies and saying their reporting harmed the American public.
The court proceedings will now focus on the administration’s national-security justification for the restrictions and the media organisations’ First Amendment claims.
Judge Timothy Kelly, who was appointed by Trump, is overseeing the case and has ordered the restoration of access while the legal challenge proceeds.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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