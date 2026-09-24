US judge orders Trump admin to restore White House access for CNN, MS NOW, Politico

A US federal judge has ordered the Donald Trump administration to restore White House access to journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico, ruling that the ban was likely unconstitutional, Reuters reported.
US District Judge Timothy Kelly issued the order in a lawsuit filed by the three news organisations challenging the administration’s decision to bar them from White House access.
Trump had accused the three organisations of repeatedly publishing what he described as “FICTION and LIES”. The president made the remarks in a social media post while defending the decision to restrict their access.
The US Department of Justice had argued that the administration’s decision was justified on national-security grounds.
According to CNBC, DOJ lawyers told the court that “access to the White House is a privilege — not a right”. The department also said Trump had determined that the outlets had reported classified or sensitive information related to national security.
The three organisations filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington, DC, arguing that the restrictions amounted to unlawful retaliation for constitutionally protected speech, Reuters reported.
They also accused the administration of violating their due-process rights.
“This ban could not be a more direct assault on the First Amendment nor a more blatant violation of our most fundamental constitutional principles,” the organisations said.
The White House has maintained that the affected organisations can continue covering the administration without having direct access to the Oval Office or other White House spaces.
It argued that journalists from the outlets could report from outside the White House and said they should not be able to demand access to the president’s office.
“The Fake News has no place demanding a spot in the President’s Oval Office,” the White House said in a statement, accusing the outlets of spreading what it called lies and saying their reporting harmed the American public.
The court proceedings will now focus on the administration’s national-security justification for the restrictions and the media organisations’ First Amendment claims.
Judge Timothy Kelly, who was appointed by Trump, is overseeing the case and has ordered the restoration of access while the legal challenge proceeds.