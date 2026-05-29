US judge temporarily blocks Trump's $1.8 billion ‘Anti-Weaponization’ fund

A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily stopped President Donald Trump’s administration from creating a nearly $1.8 billion fund intended to compensate individuals whom Trump has described as victims of government “weaponisation,” as reported by Reuters.

As reported by Reuters, the order by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema of the Eastern District of Virginia blocks the Trump administration from "taking any further action" to set up or operate the fund while the judge hears additional legal arguments. The order will remain in effect at least until June 12.

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The Justice Department announced the creation of an "Anti-Weaponization Fund" last week as part of an agreement to settle Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax records.

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The administration established a $1.776 billion fund, to be managed by a five-member commission, to provide compensation to individuals who can demonstrate they were victims of “lawfare” and “weaponisation”, terms frequently used by Trump and his allies to describe investigations and criminal cases against them, Reuters reported.

Friday’s ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by a group that claimed it had been targeted by the Trump-Vance administration as ideological and political opponents, and argued that they would be excluded from receiving compensation from the fund, the report stated.

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"This is a victory for transparency, the rule of law, and the American people," said Skye Perryman, the head of Democracy Forward, the anti-Trump group that brought the lawsuit, Reuters reported. “No administration has the authority to spend public money through a political rewards program.”

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has said there are no partisan requirements on who is eligible for compensation. The fund spurred a backlash, even from some lawmakers in Trump's Republican Party, who expressed anger that some people who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, could receive taxpayer-funded payouts. It was widely derided as a "slush fund" that would reward Trump's political allies, Reuters reported.

Brinkema said the temporary order was necessary to maintain the status quo and prevent funds from being "irreversibly disbursed" before she considered the plaintiffs' request for a temporary restraining order against the fund.

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The group suing includes a former DOJ prosecutor who prosecuted January 6 rioters and a California professor who was arrested while protesting an immigration raid.

The lawsuit filed by Democracy Forward is one of at least three legal challenges opposing the creation of the fund.

(With inputs from Reuters)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.