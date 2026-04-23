US Justice Department targets 384 naturalised citizens for denaturalisation: Report

The US Department of Justice has identified 384 foreign-born Americans whose citizenship it is seeking to revoke, as part of a broader effort to accelerate denaturalisation proceedings, according to a report.

Senior Justice Department officials informed colleagues during a meeting last week that civil litigators across the country would be tasked with pursuing these cases, The New York Times reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The move signals a significant expansion of efforts to strip citizenship from individuals alleged to have obtained it improperly.

Cases to be assigned nationwide According to the news outlet, prosecutors in 39 regional US attorney’s offices are expected to be assigned denaturalisation cases involving the targeted individuals.

The plan aims to distribute the workload across multiple jurisdictions to speed up legal proceedings.

It remains unclear what specific factors led the department to identify the 384 individuals.

Legal basis for revoking citizenship Under US federal law, authorities can seek to strip citizenship from naturalised individuals if it was obtained through fraud, concealment, or misrepresentation of key facts.

This includes cases such as sham marriages, withholding critical personal history, or certain criminal offences. The government must present evidence in court, making denaturalisation a legally complex and often time-consuming process.

Part of wider immigration agenda The renewed push reflects the Trump administration’s broader immigration strategy, which has placed stricter enforcement at its core. Officials have framed US citizenship as a privilege that can be revoked under specific legal conditions.

Vetting process for citizenship Becoming a US citizen involves extensive screening. Applicants must:

-Provide biometric data

-Disclose travel history and any legal issues

-Answer questions about affiliations, including political ties

-Pass English language and civics tests

Eligibility typically requires holding a green card for at least five years, or three years in cases involving marriage to a US citizen.

Rights and limitations Naturalised citizens enjoy nearly all the rights of those born in the United States, including the right to vote and work freely.