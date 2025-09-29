US Labor Department to halt key jobs data if Government shuts down

The US Labor Department announced on Monday (September 29) that its Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will suspend all scheduled economic data releases — including the highly anticipated September employment report — if the federal government shuts down this week.

Advertisement

This move would mark a significant disruption in the flow of economic information used by policymakers, investors, and businesses to gauge the health of the US economy. The September jobs report, originally scheduled for release this Friday, is considered one of the most critical indicators of labor market conditions.

Impact on markets and policy The suspension of data releases could leave financial markets and economic analysts in the dark at a time when inflation, interest rates, and employment trends are under intense scrutiny. Without the jobs report, the Federal Reserve and other institutions may face challenges in making informed decisions.

Timing and uncertainty The potential shutdown looms as Congress faces a deadline to pass a funding bill before midnight on Tuesday. If no agreement is reached, non-essential government functions — including statistical reporting — will be paused.