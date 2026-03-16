One of USA's largest meatpacking plants goes on strike: 3,800 workers walk out, allege unfair labour practices — Details

One of the United States' largest meatpacking plants in Colorado has shut down after around 3,800 employees called a strike on 16 March (Monday), AP reported. This is the first such walk out at a US beef slaughterhouse since the 1980s as per union representatives, the report added.

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Claire Poundstone, an attorney representing United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 told the news agency that workers will be on site “all day”.

“Our workers perform some of the most difficult and dangerous jobs in the country. They deserve wage increases that keep pace with inflation, ensure they receive healthcare commensurate with the toll this work takes on their bodies, and that allow them to live with dignity and respect,” the union statement read.

AP said it has reached out to representatives of JBS USA for comment.

Strike at US meatpacking plant — What we know The full day strike at the Swift Beef Co. plant in Greeley comes amid allegations from union officials that owner JBS USA retaliated against workers during contract negotiations and committed other unfair labour practices.

The previous contract expired at midnight on 15 March (Sunday).

Union general counsel Matt Shechter told the publication that the company attempted to intimidate workers at the Greeley plant to quit the union in one-on-one meetings.

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Kim Cordova, Local 7 president, said 99% said 99% of workers voted to authorize the strike, the report added.

Shechter said that prior to the walk out, no formal negotiations took place over the weekend after the company refused a union request to negotiate on Saturday (14 March). How has the company reacted? In a statement, JBS USA said any employee who didn’t want to strike would have work and be paid. The company said it would operate two shifts at the plant Monday and would temporarily move production as needed to other JBS facilities.

The statement said the company operates in full compliance with federal and state labor and employment laws. “Our goal is to minimise impact to our customers, our partners, and the broader marketplace while we work toward a fair resolution in Greeley,” it added.

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Why is this strike significant? According to Cordova, this is the first strike at a US slaughterhouse since workers walked out at a Hormel plant in Minnesota in 1985. Data from the Minnesota Historical Society showed that the Hormel strike lasted more than a year and included violent confrontations between police and protesters.

It comes after a meatpacking plant in Lexington (Nebraska, USA) was closed in January amid concerns over ripple effect in the community and local economy.

According to the report, the strike also comes at a crucial time while the President Donald Trump led US administration has turned to Argentina for a trade deal that could reduce food prices, including beef.

This year, the US has seen a 75-year low in cattle population with inventory on 1 January at 86.2 million animals — down 1% from 2025, it added.

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(With inputs from AP)