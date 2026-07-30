US launches fresh strikes on Iranian military targets after missile attack on American forces in Jordan

The United States launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran early Thursday, targeting military sites linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a day after Tehran fired ballistic missiles at US forces in Jordan, Reuters reported

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out a "heavy wave of strikes" over two hours, hitting dozens of targets, including military command centres, missile and drone facilities, and coastal surveillance and defence sites.

"The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on US forces based in the Middle East," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The operation came hours after US President Donald Trump vowed to retaliate against Iran's missile attack on a US military base in Jordan.





It's our turn, says Trump "So it's our turn," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that the United States would "hit them very hard" while continuing to pursue a diplomatic solution with Tehran.

Iran confirmed it had launched missiles at US military installations in Jordan and targeted ships in the Strait of Hormuz, while rejecting an Omani proposal for the joint management of the strategic waterway.

Iranian state media reported that two people were injured in attacks on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, while explosions were also reported in the southwestern province of Khuzestan following the US strikes.

The latest escalation widened the conflict beyond Iran and Israel, with violence spilling into Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.

Conflict expands to Egypt Earlier on Wednesday, drone strikes ignited fires aboard two natural gas vessels at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, including a US-owned floating storage facility and a Greek-owned tanker, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey. No casualties were reported, and responsibility for the attack was not immediately established.

In Iraq, the US and Saudi Arabia launched joint strikes against Iran-backed armed groups after Riyadh accused Iraqi militias of carrying out drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), a coalition of Iran-backed paramilitary groups, said at least 20 of its members were killed and 32 wounded in the strikes.

Attack in Iraq The Iraqi presidency condemned the attacks as "an unacceptable attack and a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty", while also calling for an end to attacks by armed groups operating from Iraqi territory.

The conflict has also disrupted global energy markets. Brent crude prices surged more than 7% on Wednesday, climbing above $88 a barrel after the renewed hostilities raised concerns over supplies from the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global oil exports.