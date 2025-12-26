US launches ‘powerful and deadly’ strike against ISIS terrorist in Nigeria, says Trump

US President said Thursday that the United States launched a "powerful and deadly" strike against "ISIS Terrorist Scum" in Nigeria. He took to social media to inform that the country "will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper."

In a statement issued on Christmas Day, Trump posted, "Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!"

"I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was," Trump said.

He added, “The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper.”

"May God bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues," Trump's post read.

The president’s post did not include information about how the strike was carried out and what effects it had and the White House did not immediately provide further details.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened there would be “more to come” if the group does not stop going after “innocent Christians in Nigeria [and elsewhere].”

Christianity faces ‘existential threat’ The US recently designated Nigeria a “country of particular concern” under the International Religious Freedom Act.

The strikes were launched after Trump, starting in late October, began warning that Christianity faces an "existential threat" in Nigeria and threatened to militarily intervene in the West African country over what he says is its failure to stop violence targeting Christian communities.

Reuters reported on Monday that the US had been conducting intelligence-gathering flights over large parts of Nigeria since late November.

Last month, Trump said he’d ordered the Pentagon to begin planning for potential military action in Nigeria following the claims of Christian persecution.

The State Department then announced in recent weeks that it would restrict visas for Nigerians and their family members involved in mass killings and violence against Christians in the West African country.

What has Nigeria said? Nigeria's government has said armed groups target both Muslims and Christians, and US claims that Christians face persecution do not represent a complex security situation and ignore efforts to safeguard religious freedom.

But it has agreed to work with the US to bolster its forces against militant groups.