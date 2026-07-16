US launches second wave of strikes on Iran today; Iranian media reports explosions in Ahvaz and Chabahar

The United States on Wednesday (July 15) launched a second wave of military strikes against Iran, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) saying the operations are aimed at degrading Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the latest strikes began at 3 p.m. ET, marking the second round of operations carried out during the day.

"At 3 p.m. ET, U.S. forces launched operations for a second wave of strikes today against Iran," CENTCOM said.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the aim of the recent US military strikes on Iran? ⌵ The recent US military strikes are aimed at degrading Iran's military capabilities that threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. 2 Why did the US reimpose a naval blockade on Iran? ⌵ The US reimposed a naval blockade on Iran after Tehran launched attacks on commercial vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions in the region. 3 How are the airstrikes on Iran expected to impact regional stability? ⌵ The airstrikes are expected to heighten tensions and could trigger a broader regional conflict, as Iran has vowed a decisive response to the attacks. 4 Should businesses operating near the Strait of Hormuz be concerned about the recent military actions? ⌵ Yes, businesses should be cautious as the renewed military actions have raised fears over disruptions to shipping and oil exports, potentially affecting global trade routes. 5 What significant locations were targeted during the US strikes in Iran? ⌵ The US strikes targeted multiple locations across southern Iran, including Greater Tunb Island, Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, and areas near the country's only civilian nuclear power plant in Bushehr.

"The strikes are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, an international waterway vital to global commerce. The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction."

Morning strikes targeted Greater Tunb Island The afternoon offensive followed an earlier wave of attacks that concluded at 7:30 a.m. ET.

According to CENTCOM, US forces conducted a 90-minute operation using precision-guided munitions against Iranian coastal defense systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island, a strategically located island near the Strait of Hormuz.

"The strikes further degraded Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said.

Greater Tunb is one of three islands near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz that have long been viewed as strategically significant because of their proximity to one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes.

CENTCOM said the day's military campaign began at 6 a.m. ET, when US forces launched the first wave of strikes against Iranian military infrastructure.

The command said the operations were specifically designed to weaken capabilities that Iran has allegedly used to target commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

"The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in its earlier statement.

US reimposes naval blockade on Iran, strikes intensify The United States has reimposed a naval blockade on Iran and stepped up its air campaign after Tehran launched attacks on commercial vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, sharply escalating tensions and raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

The renewed military action comes weeks after Washington lifted the blockade under an interim agreement that paused fighting and launched a 60-day negotiating process over Iran's nuclear program and regional security. Those talks have since stalled as hostilities around the strategically vital waterway intensified.

US resumes blockade, expands military campaign The US military resumed the naval blockade on Wednesday and launched multiple waves of airstrikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces struck dozens of military targets across southern Iran, including sites in Bandar Abbas, Khormuj, Ahvaz, Bushehr, Qeshm Island and Kuh-e Stak. One of the key targets was Greater Tunb Island, where missile and defense installations were reportedly hit.

Within 17 hours of reinstating the blockade, CENTCOM said US forces had redirected two commercial vessels attempting to enter Iranian ports.

"The US military remains vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The latest operations mark the fifth consecutive day of US military strikes against Iranian targets.

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Iran reports casualties, vows retaliation Iranian authorities said a US missile strike hit barracks belonging to the 388th Mechanized Infantry Brigade in Sistan and Baluchestan province, killing at least seven soldiers and injuring several others.

Iran's Health Ministry said more than 35 people have been killed and over 300 wounded in recent US strikes across the country, though officials did not distinguish between civilian and military casualties.

The Iranian military pledged what it described as a "decisive response" to the attacks.

Tehran warns over regional energy exports Iranian leaders accused Washington of violating the interim agreement and warned that continued military pressure could trigger a wider confrontation.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said the United States had failed to honor the terms of the temporary deal governing arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.

He argued that negotiations should not be viewed as surrender but as part of Iran's broader strategy of resistance.

"The export of oil and gas from the region will be either for everyone or for no one," the Guard said.

Trump says Iran wants a deal Speaking at a defense summit at the US Army War College in Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump suggested Tehran was seeking negotiations despite the escalating military campaign.

"They don't like what we're doing, and they do want to settle," Trump said.

"We'll find out whether or not we settle with them, or we just finish it off."

Trump added that the United States was "doing really well with Iran" and said the Islamic Republic “is not happy right now.”

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