US lawmakers on ‘icebreaking’ trip to China aim to stabilise ties amid TikTok and trade tensions after Trump-Xi talks

A bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers visited Beijing on Sunday (September 21), meeting with China’s Premier Li Qiang in a rare House of Representatives trip aimed at “breaking the ice” and strengthening ties between the world’s two largest economies. The visit comes amid ongoing tensions over trade, TikTok, and military activity in the South China Sea.

The delegation, led by Democratic Representative Adam Smith, met at the Great Hall of the People. Smith emphasized the importance of renewed engagement after years without formal House visits.

“We can both acknowledge that both China and the U.S. have work to do to strengthen that relationship, which should not be, what, seven, six years between visits from the U.S. House of Representatives,” Smith told Premier Li.

“We need more of those types of exchanges, and we are hoping, to your words, that this will break the ice and we will begin to have more of these types of exchanges.”

Premier Li welcomed the delegation and described the trip as an “icebreaking” mission that would further bilateral cooperation.

“It is important for our two countries to have more exchanges and cooperation, this is not only good for our two countries but also of great significance to the world,” Li said.

Smith praised China and the US for seeking peaceful coexistence despite disagreements: “China and the U.S. are the two most powerful and influential countries in the world, it’s really important that we get along, and we find a way to peacefully coexist in the world. I really welcome your remarks about wanting to build and strengthen that relationship.”

The delegation also included Michael Baumgartner, a Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, along with Democrats Ro Khanna and Chrissy Houlahan from the House Armed Services Committee. The lawmakers will remain in China through Thursday.

“Great American patriots are planning to buy the app… They are very smart technologically, and they will not let anything bad happen to TikTok,” Trump said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the administration’s optimism: “[Trump] recognised the need to protect Americans' privacy and data while also keeping this app open. TikTok is a vital part of our democratic process.”

Oracle, led by Larry Ellison, is reportedly one of the likely buyers of TikTok’s US operations.

90-day tariff truce nears expiration The delicate balance between the world’s two largest economies faces a potential test as the 90-day tariff truce between the US and China is set to expire in early November. The temporary agreement has so far prevented levies from escalating, but its end could trigger renewed economic tensions and trade disputes.

Trump has reiterated a tough stance on trade, warning European officials that he is prepared to impose sweeping new tariffs on China due to its support for Russia.

Military and security conversations While trade dominated discussions, military-to-military communication was a priority for the US delegation. Smith stressed the importance of open channels between the two armed forces:

“We’re very focused on our military-to-military conversations. As a member of the Armed Services Committee, I’m deeply concerned that our two militaries don’t communicate more.”

The visit comes against a backdrop of strained relations exacerbated by US restrictions on semiconductor exports, disputes over Taiwan, and Chinese claims in the South China Sea.

Delegation and bipartisan effort

Alongside Smith, the delegation includes:

Michael Baumgartner, Republican, House Foreign Affairs Committee

Ro Khanna, Democrat, House Armed Services Committee

Chrissy Houlahan, Democrat, House Armed Services Committee

This marked the first House visit to Beijing since 2019, after COVID-19 halted official exchanges. During the interim, US lawmakers made visits to Taiwan, angering Beijing and triggering military exercises around the island.