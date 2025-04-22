US Layoffs: Trump administration cuts 200 jobs in Environmental Justice Office - ‘No longer aligned’

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday (April 22) issued termination notices to nearly 200 employees working in environmental justice programs, saying their roles "no longer align" with the agency’s revised mission.

The affected employees, part of the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, had initially been placed on administrative leave in February. They were later reinstated while legal challenges were pending.

The newly issued reduction-in-force (RIF) letters will take effect on July 31, according to internal documents reviewed by Reuters.

“This action is necessary to align our workforce with the agency’s current and future needs and to ensure the efficient and effective operation of our programs,” the EPA stated in its termination letter to employees.

Focus shifts away from equity and civil rights The Office of Environmental Justice was created to integrate equity and civil rights into environmental policymaking and to protect vulnerable communities—particularly low-income and minority populations—from the effects of pollution.

Its dismantling has raised concerns among environmental advocates and EPA staff.

“Decimating our agency and Environmental Justice workforce goes against our oath to protect human health and to keep our planet healthy and habitable for future generations,” said Joyce Howell, Executive Vice President of AFGE Council 238, the union representing over 8,400 EPA workers nationwide.

Zeldin: Programs were ineffective EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, appointed by President Donald Trump, defended the decision and said the agency was undergoing a broader reorganisation, including a targeted 65% budget cut.

“There are communities that have been left behind that need help,” Zeldin acknowledged during a press briefing at EPA headquarters on Monday. However, he criticised the effectiveness of current environmental justice initiatives.