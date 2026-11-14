US lifts nationwide flight ground stop after 4 hours of air traffic control outage, confirms no cyberattack

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted a nationwide ground stop that halted departing flights across the US on Friday due to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety", NBC News reported. However, the agency warned that it would take time for flight operations to return to normal.

The four-hour disruption affected more than 10,000 flights, with services from Europe also impacted. Around 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers had been scheduled to depart from US airports, raising the likelihood of further cancellations and diversions, the Associated Press reported.

What caused the US flight disruption? Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the ground stop was triggered by instability affecting radar and communications systems at air traffic control centres and Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) facilities across the country. TRACON centres manage aircraft approaching and departing airports using radar-based air traffic control.

Duffy said the US had not lost all radar or telecommunications capabilities, but the instability prompted authorities to halt departures as a precaution to protect public safety. He added that established procedures were in place to deal with such disruptions.

The FAA said the outage was caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centres. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters at the White House that the introduction of new technology into an ageing air traffic control system had overwhelmed some of its systems.

Was the outage caused by a cyberattack or AI system? Mullin said there was "no indication as of yet" that anything "nefarious" was behind the ground stop, describing it as a telecommunications outage. He added that investigations were continuing, but maintained that the public had never been in danger and that the decision to halt departures was taken out of an abundance of caution.

Investigators are also expected to examine whether the outage was linked to the FAA's nationwide rollout of a new artificial intelligence system designed to identify potential problems and help reroute aircraft.

When will flight operations return to normal? Although the FAA has lifted the ground stop, restoring normal flight operations could take time. The disruption left aircraft and airline crews out of position, while restrictions on the maximum duty hours of pilots and flight attendants could further complicate efforts to get schedules back on track.

Aircraft and crews may also be in the wrong locations, passengers may have missed connecting flights, and airports may face a backlog of delayed and cancelled services.

The FAA has warned that operations will need time to return to normal.