US lifts nationwide flight ground stop after 4 hours of air traffic control outage, confirms no cyberattack

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted a nationwide ground stop that halted departing flights across the US on Friday due to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety", NBC News reported. However, the agency warned that it would take time for flight operations to return to normal.

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The four-hour disruption affected more than 10,000 flights, with services from Europe also impacted. Around 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers had been scheduled to depart from US airports, raising the likelihood of further cancellations and diversions, the Associated Press reported.

What caused the US flight disruption? Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the ground stop was triggered by instability affecting radar and communications systems at air traffic control centres and Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) facilities across the country. TRACON centres manage aircraft approaching and departing airports using radar-based air traffic control.

Duffy said the US had not lost all radar or telecommunications capabilities, but the instability prompted authorities to halt departures as a precaution to protect public safety. He added that established procedures were in place to deal with such disruptions.

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The FAA said the outage was caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centres. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters at the White House that the introduction of new technology into an ageing air traffic control system had overwhelmed some of its systems.

Was the outage caused by a cyberattack or AI system? Mullin said there was "no indication as of yet" that anything "nefarious" was behind the ground stop, describing it as a telecommunications outage. He added that investigations were continuing, but maintained that the public had never been in danger and that the decision to halt departures was taken out of an abundance of caution.

Investigators are also expected to examine whether the outage was linked to the FAA's nationwide rollout of a new artificial intelligence system designed to identify potential problems and help reroute aircraft.

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When will flight operations return to normal? Although the FAA has lifted the ground stop, restoring normal flight operations could take time. The disruption left aircraft and airline crews out of position, while restrictions on the maximum duty hours of pilots and flight attendants could further complicate efforts to get schedules back on track.

Aircraft and crews may also be in the wrong locations, passengers may have missed connecting flights, and airports may face a backlog of delayed and cancelled services.

The FAA has warned that operations will need time to return to normal.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why were flights grounded across the US? ⌵ The FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop after a telecommunications outage affected air traffic control operations. It said the measure was taken for safety while the problem was investigated. 2 How long did the US nationwide flight ground stop last? ⌵ The ground stop lasted about four hours before the FAA lifted it. Departing flights had been halted during the disruption. 3 Was the US flight ground stop caused by a cyberattack? ⌵ Officials said there was no indication that the outage was a deliberate attack or other nefarious act. The reported cause was a telecommunications outage, though the exact cause had not been established. 4 Were planes already in the air ordered to land during the ground stop? ⌵ No. Aircraft that were already airborne continued to their destinations, with authorities coordinating their safe landings. 5 How did the nationwide flight ground stop affect passengers? ⌵ It led to widespread delays, cancellations and diversions, disrupting travel for thousands of flights. Passengers were advised to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.