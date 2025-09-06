US man accidentally shoots his 14-year-old daughter while aiming at bird, charged

In a heartbreaking incident in Illinois, US, a man has been charged after he accidentally shot and killed his teenage daughter while trying to shoot a bird.

The accused, identified as David Schultheis from Prairie Du Rocher, was reportedly attempting to kill a buzzard that had flown into a brick building on July 21. According to authorities, the bullet passed through the bird, shattered a window, and struck his daughter, Emma Schultheis, who was nearby.

Emma, who was just six days away from her 15th birthday, was given immediate CPR and life-saving treatment by emergency responders before being rushed to a St. Louis-area hospital. Despite efforts to save her, she was later pronounced dead, reported the New York Post.

Investigation and Charges Following a month-long investigation, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department turned the case over to the State’s Attorney’s Office, which has now filed formal charges.

On September 2, Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb charged Schultheis with reckless discharge of a firearm.

Authorities also charged Karen Schwarze with concealment of a homicidal death and obstruction of justice. While her exact relationship to the victim has not been revealed, officials said Schwarze hid the .40-calibre pistol used in the shooting and pressured others to stay silent during the initial investigation.

“The investigation revealed that following the execution of search warrants, Ms. Schwarze attempted to influence others not to speak with law enforcement officers during the early stages of the investigation,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Schultheis voluntarily surrendered at the Monroe County Jail and was later released pending court proceedings. Schwarze, meanwhile, is still in the process of turning herself in.

Sheriff’s Statement on the Tragedy Authorities described the incident as deeply tragic, emphasising the devastating loss of a young life.

“There are no words that can adequately express the heartbreak and gravity of this tragic event,” the sheriff’s department said. “While this incident may have been preventable, our obligation is not to dwell in speculation but to uncover and present the facts with integrity.”