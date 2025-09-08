US man’s H-1B visa rant, ‘…not India for kids,’ sparks mixed reactions online

A man from Dallas has ignited a fierce debate on social media after saying he wants his children to grow up in America and “not India.” Daniel Keene, the user behind the post, shared a video showing street celebrations with people playing drums. In the caption, he wrote: “Typical view in my neighbourhood outside Dallas. We have to cancel the H1-Bs. I want my kids to grow up in America. Not India.”

What is the H-1B visa? The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows American companies to hire foreign workers in specialised fields. It is particularly popular among Indian professionals working in multinational firms.

The H-1B visa scheme helps employers access global talent and address labour shortages. But critics argue it often favours businesses while disadvantaging American workers.

How did people react online? The post received mixed reactions across social media.

Some users backed Keene’s remarks, calling them patriotic. One comment read: “That’s the spirit! Raising kids who love America is key.”

Others disagreed, saying cultural diversity is one of the United States’ biggest strengths. A user noted: “America is a melting pot. Kids should learn about their roots.”

What did immigrants say? Several immigrants joined the discussion, sharing their own experiences of raising children abroad.

One wrote: “As an immigrant, I want my kids to know both cultures.”

Indian man with ₹ 20 lakh savings denied US tourist visa In a similar incident, a 36-year-old Delhi professional voiced confusion after being denied a US tourist visa along with his elderly parents. Sharing his experience on Reddit, he had said the rejection came “without being given a fair chance to explain their ties and travel plans.” According to him, the visa officer asked no questions about employment, finances, or past travel history before issuing the denial.

The applicant works as the operations head of an IT firm, earning ₹15 lakh annually, with personal savings and investments of over ₹20 lakh. His parents, both in their seventies, are client managers at a publishing company, earning ₹8 lakh and ₹7.5 lakh annually, while the family collectively holds savings exceeding ₹50 lakh, in addition to property ownership. Despite presenting what he described as clear evidence of financial stability and strong ties to India, their visa request was rejected without explanation, leaving him frustrated and bewildered.