US mandates public social media for visa applicants, sparks privacy concerns
Pratishtha Bagai 5 min read 23 Jun 2025, 08:42 PM IST
Summary
This diktat, effective immediately, has been met with outrage from data privacy experts and legal professionals in India, who argue it constitutes a severe violation of individual privacy and could infringe upon fundamental rights.
All international students applying for non-immigrant US visas – specifically F (academic), M (vocational), and J (exchange visitor) categories – are now required to make their social media profiles public to enable their verification before they are let into the country.
