US mass shooting: Overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis leaves 2 dead

Minneapolis police on Saturday said two people were killed and two teenage girls and an adult were injured after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis

Livemint
Updated21 Sep 2024, 10:37 PM IST
US mass shooting: Overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis leaves 2 dead (A representational image)
US mass shooting: Overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis leaves 2 dead (A representational image)

Minneapolis police on Saturday said two people were killed and two teenage girlsand an adult were injuredafter ashooting in downtown Minneapolis, news agency AP reported.

The police said they received a call about shots being fired just before 2 am at the intersection of South Fifth Street and Hennepin Avenue. After arriving on the spot, the police officers found five people injured — two men, ages 20 and 21, two girls, ages 16 and 17 and a 21-year-old woman.

The police further said after providing first-aid to the injured, all five were taken to hospital. The two mensuccumbed to their injuriesat a hospital. Police further said the injuries to the others are not believed to be life-threatening.

Minneapolis police said the firing broke out after a fight between groups of people. One person was arrested on suspicion of inciting a riot.

TheMinneapolis police have alsorecovered one firearm at the incident scene.

TheMinneapolis police, they suspect the involvement of more people were involved in a fight that led up to the shooting.

The AP report quoted Assistant Police Chief Katie Blackwell as saying that the police will increase patrols downtown in partnership with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Metro Transit Police and a community group.

Earlier on September 5, at least four people, including two students, were killed and nine others injured when a fellow student opened fire at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. The victims include two students and two teachers.

The suspected gunman, 14-year-old student at the school, was arrested. According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey, the accused student surrendered to law enforcement immediately after the shooting. He was charged with murder and treated as an adult.

The Gun Violence Archive reports that there have been at least 385 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, defining a mass shooting as an incident where four or more people are shot. This equates to more than 1.5 mass shootings every day.

 

 

 

 

