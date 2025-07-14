US McDonald's manager stabbed 15 times by co-worker two days after social media rant: What happened

In a chilling case that has sparked outrage and debate in the US, a 26-year-old woman is accused of fatally stabbing her McDonald’s manager just two days after posting an angry video about her on Instagram, CBS News reported.

Advertisement

The incident took place on Thursday, July 10, at a McDonald’s outlet in Eastpointe, Michigan, where 39-year-old Jennifer Harris, a shift manager and mother of six, was brutally attacked at work.

Also Read | Three Delhi school get emailed bomb threats, nothing found yet say police

According to police and prosecutors, the accused, Afeni Muhammad, had been involved in an argument with Harris earlier that day, which resulted in her being sent home early. Muhammad allegedly returned later, wearing a mask and carrying a knife over 3 inches long, and stabbed Harris up to 15 times in the presence of stunned employees and customers.

What makes the case even more disturbing is that two days before the attack, Muhammad had posted a video online in which she appeared to vent her frustration about Harris, calling her a “bully” and warning, “somebody about to do something about that.”

Advertisement

Also Read | US Man uses ChatGPT to lose 11 kilos in 46 days, shares fitness routine and diet

“I got sent home early yesterday,” she says in the video. “I got sent home early today by the same person. I’m telling you, she’s a bully… So she can keep being a bully if she wants to, but that s*** is gonna catch up to her.”

Advertisement

Customer with gun tries to intervene According to police, a customer waiting in the drive-thru witnessed the stabbing and attempted to intervene by firing a warning shot to stop the assault. No one was hit. The customer then chased down Muhammad and detained her until police arrived.

“The suspect stopped stabbing the victim. She dropped the knife and started running away. The good Samaritan actually showed courage,” said Eastpointe Police Detective Lt. Alexander Holish.

Jennifer Harris was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Victim was a mother of six, known for kindness Harris’s family, devastated by the loss, described her as a hard-working and compassionate woman.

“She was good to everybody, even good to her,” Harris’s daughter, Antonia Griffin, told CBS News. “I don’t understand why she had to kill her.”

Advertisement

Accused faces murder charge, denied bail Afeni Muhammad has been arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and habitual offender – second offence. Her bond has been set at $25 million.

The local McDonald’s outlet remains closed as police continue their investigation. The franchise owner, Yusef Alcodray, said the team is fully cooperating with authorities and stressed that the safety of employees and customers remains their top priority.