US Measles Cases Jump 28% in a Week to 483; Now in 19 States

(Bloomberg) -- Confirmed measles cases in the US grew by 28% in a week to reach 483 this year, worsening a deadly outbreak that has already surpassed last year’s total.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 105 new confirmed measles cases on Friday in an outbreak that has now spread to 19 states. There were 285 US cases in all of 2024.

Texas, home to the epicenter of the current outbreak, is expected to announce updated case numbers later Friday. Neighboring New Mexico, the next hardest-hit state, announced one new confirmed case Friday, bringing its total to 44.

West Texas had the first confirmed measles death in the US in more than a decade in February. New Mexico authorities are investigating a death that may have resulted from the virus.

The vast majority of people diagnosed with measles this year have been unvaccinated, according to the CDC. The virus is highly contagious, infecting up to 90% of people exposed to a positive case who are not already immune.

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is 93% effective in preventing infection after one dose and has prevented an estimated 60 million deaths since 2000, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO on Thursday warned international travelers to check and update their measles vaccination status before going to the US. Earlier this month, the CDC recommended that people traveling to Texas and New Mexico consult their doctors beforehand and monitor for signs of infection for three weeks after visiting.

--With assistance from Bill Haubert.

