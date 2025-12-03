US Methodist pastor announces transition into woman during sermon — ‘giving up pretending to be a man’

A 51-year-old Methodist pastor in Rochester, New York, Rev. Phillip Phaneuf, announced plans to transition into a woman last week. The pastor will now be known as Phillippa Phaneuf and uses she/her pronouns, as reported by New York Post.

Phillippa, who serves the North Chili United Methodist Church, delivered the personal update from the pulpit during the Sunday service on 23 November, wearing a rainbow stole.

“So I get to announce with joy that I’m transitioning,” the pastor said. “I’m affirming to all of you that I am transgender. The best way to put this is that I’m not becoming a woman, I’m giving up pretending to be a man. This is a process, and it may be shocking for some as to what this all means.”

In the same announcement, she shared that she identifies as asexual, a sexual orientation characterized by experiencing little or no sexual attraction to others.

“I’m in the category of what they call asexual,” Phaneuf said. “I’ve been that way since we’ve all been together, in that I am not living my life in a way that involves looking for romance.”

Phillippa confirmed that she has been undergoing hormone replacement therapy for the past three months and anticipates changes to her appearance, voice, and hair.

Church supports transition The pastor reported that the transition is fully supported by the church and the bishop, who was consulted before the public announcement.

Phillippa emphasized that her pastoral duties at the church will remain unaffected, stating that both the church's theology and leadership affirm her decision. She also noted that the broader community has been extremely welcoming.

“Since coming out to my congregation, they have been overwhelmingly affirming!” Phaneuf said.

Despite institutional support, Phillippa's parents do not support her decision.

“What will stay the same is my deepening love for all of you,” Phaneuf said.

“They asked me to tell you all that they do not support me,” Phaneuf announced during the sermon. “They asked me to tell you this.”

This announcement comes as the United Methodist Church (UMC) continues to evolve its policies.

Last year, the United Methodist Church reversed rules that had condemned LGBTQ+ identities. Its official stance now affirms human sexuality "as a sacred gift" that "applies to all persons, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity."