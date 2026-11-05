US midterm election results 2026: What does ‘blue tsunami’ mean for Trump's war on Iran? Experts weigh in

US midterm election results 2026: With US President Donald Trump's Republican Party facing a big upset in both chambers of the US Congress, many Republicans, including Trump himself and Vice President JD Vance, blamed the Iran war for the poll rout.

While Trump acknowledged that his war against Iran was the reason behind Republicans' stinging loss in the midterms, he defended his actions in West Asia, saying that he had "no choice" and “would do it again, if I had to do it again.”

Democrats flipped seven seats to regain control of the US Senate and are also projected to win a majority in the House of Representatives — putting them in charge of both chambers of the US Congress. When the party takes control of the chamber on January 3, it will be the first time in Trump’s second term that he won’t have full control of Congress.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What does “blue tsunami” mean in the 2026 US midterm elections? ⌵ It refers to the Democrats’ sweeping gains, including winning control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. The shift ends unified Republican control of Congress. 2 Why did Trump and Vance blame the Iran war for the Republicans’ midterm losses? ⌵ They said the conflict contributed to the Republican defeat, with Trump acknowledging that it pushed gasoline prices up in the short term. Vance called the war the primary reason for the party’s poor showing. 3 Will the Democrats’ midterm victory end the US war with Iran? ⌵ The election results do not guarantee an end to the war. Trump could pursue a deal with Tehran or intensify military action, and he retains considerable freedom to act abroad. 4 How could the 2026 midterm results affect Trump’s Iran policy? ⌵ Democrats’ control of Congress gives them new tools to challenge Trump, but the outcome may also shape the political pressure around the conflict. Experts say Trump could seek a face-saving deal or double down militarily. 5 Could the US-Iran conflict escalate after the midterm elections? ⌵ Yes. Trump has spoken both about considering harder strikes and having no immediate plans to escalate, while Tehran has warned of wider retaliation. At the same time, diplomacy and proposals through Qatari mediators have picked up.

Now, many expect that this shift in power balance will place guardrails on the President's unchecked powers. Does this mean there could be an end to war in Iran? Will his electoral setback at home shape his actions abroad? This goes well beyond who controls Congress.

It largely depends on Trump's actions following elections. According to CNN, the midterm election results could influence whether Trump pursues a deal with Tehran or seeks more war; how much Washington’s longstanding support for Israel erodes; and how hard the President pushes Kyiv to accept terms to end Russia’s war.

Before the midterms, Trump had repeatedly warned that Washington would wait until elections to resume war against Iran.

Now, with the balance of power shifting in the US Congress, Democrats will have new tools to challenge Trump. But he still has considerable freedom to act abroad, leaving world leaders with a question: Will defeat make him more willing to compromise, or more determined to get his way?

CNN analysed how the US midterm election results could impact Washington’s most pressing foreign policy concerns:

US Midterm Election Result: impact on Iran war Iran celebrated Trump’s midterm setback, but it is bracing for what could come next: a possible new US strike or a fresh push for a peace deal.

Trump acknowledged that war-driven price hikes played a role. "I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit for the short term," he said.

Tehran, meanwhile, hailed the loss of Trump's party in the polls. “If the US government betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare,” parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has led negotiations with the US, wrote on X.

According to CNN, Tehran is not betting on a change of course in Washington. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly said anyone who believes the results will shift US policy is “deeply mistaken."

Meanwhile, officials said Iran’s strategy doesn’t hinge on American elections as they prepare for more war while intensifying diplomacy.

What do experts say? Iran ‘political albatross around' Trump's neck Sanam Vakil of Chatham House believes that Trump needs a diplomatic victory yet may be reluctant to appear weak, while Tehran could read his setback as a chance to demand greater concessions.

She expects intensified diplomacy alongside military threats, with an interim Strait of Hormuz deal “more realistic” than a comprehensive one.

Meanwhile, Ali Vaez of International Crisis Group told CNN, “The Iran war has become a political albatross around his neck, leaving [Trump] with a stark choice: cut a face-saving deal and declare victory, or double down militarily to reclaim the initiative."

“The danger is that a president weakened at the ballot box may seek redemption on the battlefield," Vaez was quoted as saying.

'Risk of escalation is real' Reports that Trump might order new, more intense strikes are fueling anxiety across the region. Tehran has warned that its retaliation would be much wider in scope than in earlier rounds.

This week, Trump told some journalists he is considering striking Iran hard, and others that he has no immediate plans to escalate, CNN reported.

Amid the threats, diplomacy charted a new course. Tehran reportedly sent officials to Qatari mediators who are circulating proposals with Washington as peace talks picked up in the past week following a period of stagnation.

Before the vote, Iran offered to open the Strait of Hormuz within two days if Trump agreed to its seven conditions, according to CNN.

Setback for Israel? The results, with Democrats sweeping both chambers of Congress in what has been called a “blue tsunami,” is believed to be a five-alarm fire in Israel.

President Donald Trump made a surprise election day announcement during an interview with Fox News that the United States will cut off nearly $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of 2026.

His announcement appeared to be targeted at voters sceptical of US support for Israel and the war in Gaza.

In a phone interview with Fox News as voting began on Tuesday morning, the US president said the US would cut nearly $4bn (£2.96bn) in military aid to Israel because “they don’t need it”.

“We were giving them $4bn...But it gets cut off at the end of the year,” he said.

During the interview, Trump claimed that the abrupt ending of aid was proposed by Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We give them $4bn of things and money, and they don’t need it,” he said. “And I was approached by Bibi Netanyahu, and we’ve been talking about it for a couple of years because it’s a lot of money," the President added.

Netanyahu had previously suggested tapering off US military aid to Israel over the next decade, but Trump’s announcement on Tuesday would significantly accelerate that timeline.

Michael Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to the US, told CNN, the end of US aid is just the beginning of a process that has only started to play out.

He said it’s conceivable that the US could end intelligence sharing with Israel and the joint development of critical military systems, such as the vaunted Iron Dome aerial defense system.

He also pointed to the United Nations Security Council, where Republican and Democratic presidents have protected Israel with the US veto. “We are at the end of an era,” he was quoted as saying.