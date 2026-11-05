US midterm election results: Impact on crude oil prices - what's happening after Trump's loss?

Brent crude futures fell below $94 a barrel on Thursday for the first time in months, as markets weighed the possibility of an end to the war in the Middle East after US President Donald Trump’s Republican Party suffered a rout in the midterm elections.

According to a Reuters report, Brent was trading at $93.50 a barrel on Thursday morning, following an 8.7% slide in the previous session. The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also declined 4.5% to $91.73 a barrel on Wednesday and was trading below $87 on Thursday morning.

Oil prices have come under pressure amid renewed hopes of an end to the US-Israeli war on Iran. With Democrats now in control of both chambers of Congress, Trump could face greater difficulty securing funding for the war, which has driven up energy prices, particularly because of disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for energy shipments from the Gulf.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did crude oil prices fall after the US midterm elections? ⌵ Markets anticipated that Democratic control of Congress could make it harder for President Trump to secure funding for the Iran war. Hopes for de-escalation and increased crude exports from the Middle East also put pressure on prices. 2 How could Democratic control of Congress affect oil prices? ⌵ Congressional control could constrain war-related spending and increase pressure for a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Iran. That could reduce concerns about disruptions to oil supplies and weigh on crude prices. 3 Could crude oil prices rise again despite hopes for an Iran peace deal? ⌵ Yes. The articles note that a possible deal does not rule out further escalation, and Iran has maintained a hardened stance on negotiations. Renewed conflict could keep uncertainty around oil supplies elevated. 4 How could lower crude oil prices affect India? ⌵ India imports nearly 90% of its energy needs, so lower oil prices could ease its import costs. Improved conditions around the Strait of Hormuz could also allow India to resume or increase crude imports from Gulf countries. 5 Why is the Strait of Hormuz important to crude oil prices? ⌵ The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial route for energy shipments from the Gulf. Disruptions there contributed to higher energy prices, while an improvement in transit conditions could support crude flows to India.

“Larger crude oil exports out of the Middle East, along with President Trump stating he has no immediate plans to strike Iran, are keeping the pressure on crude oil prices for now. The Democratic control of Congress could also tighten US military spending in the Middle East and further heighten the possibility of a peace deal sooner than later,” Reuters quoted Dennis Kissler, Senior Vice President of trading at US financial services firm BOK Financial.

What did Donald Trump say about a strike on Iran? Trump told the Financial Times on Tuesday that he had no immediate plans to strike Iran. In the aftermath of the Republican Party’s electoral setback, US Vice President J D Vance said the war on Iran had cost the party votes in the elections, further fuelling expectations that the conflict could reach a stalemate.

However, the prospect of a deal does not rule out further escalation, particularly given Iran's hardened stance on negotiations.

What does fall in crude oil prices mean for India? The decline in oil prices and growing optimism over an end to the war in Iran could offer relief to India, which imports nearly 90% of its energy needs.

Although India had been importing substantial volumes of crude oil from Russia, higher freight costs and the absence of discounts have made supplies from Moscow relatively expensive. An improvement in the situation around the Strait of Hormuz could allow India to resume or even increase crude imports from Gulf countries.

India has already ramped up supplies from Gulf nations after Iran lifted transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz for ships from India, China, Iraq and Qatar, according to reports.

India also fell short of its import requirements in the initial months of the war and had to diversify its crude purchases, including through supplies from African countries, alongside Russian oil.

The country's crude oil import bill rose even as the volume of purchases declined after the war broke out in the Gulf. India imported 59.7 million tonnes of crude oil in April-June, down 18% from 73 million tonnes in the corresponding period a year earlier. However, the import bill increased 26% to $49 billion from $39 billion, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Republicans suffer major losses in US midterm elections The US midterm elections have shifted control of Congress from Republicans to Democrats, with the latter making gains in Republican strongholds while retaining their traditional bases.

Democrats now have 54 seats in the Senate after flipping seven seats and are leading in two, while Republicans have been reduced to 44 seats.