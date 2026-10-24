US midterm elections 2026: Who are the Indian-origin candidates and where are they contesting?

Indian-origin candidates are seeking office across the United States in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections, with contests spanning the US House of Representatives, state legislatures, gubernatorial races and local government. Among the names highlighted in the candidate list are Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, seeking the Ohio governorship, and Democratic lawmakers Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera and Suhas Subramanyam, who are seeking re-election to Congress.

The elections will determine which party controls Congress for the final two years of US President Donald Trump’s second term. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are scheduled to be contested, alongside gubernatorial, state legislative and local elections.

Republicans currently hold both chambers of Congress. They have 219 seats in the House against 214 for Democrats, with two vacancies, while Republicans hold 53 of the Senate’s 100 seats.

The Indian-origin candidates in the list are contesting from states including California, Washington, Virginia, Arizona, Florida, Texas, Ohio, New York and Maryland. Their races span different levels of government, from federal representation to state executive offices and city leadership.

Indian-American lawmakers seeking re-election to Congress Four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers are seeking another term in the House of Representatives: Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera and Suhas Subramanyam.

Ro Khanna — California’s 17th Congressional District

Khanna is seeking re-election in California’s 17th District, which includes parts of Silicon Valley. He faces Republican Ritesh Tandon, setting up a contest between two candidates of Indian origin representing opposing parties.

Pramila Jayapal — Washington’s 7th Congressional District

Democrat Jayapal is seeking another term from Washington’s 7th District. Her Republican challenger is Nirav Sheth, another Indian-origin candidate.

Ami Bera — California’s 3rd Congressional District

Bera, a Democrat, is seeking re-election from California’s 3rd District. He is among the Indian-American lawmakers defending their seats in the House during the midterms.

Suhas Subramanyam — Virginia’s 10th Congressional District

Subramanyam, a Democrat representing Northern Virginia, is also seeking re-election. His race is part of the broader effort by Indian-American lawmakers to retain their representation in Congress.

Amish Shah, Pia Dandiya among congressional candidates Amish Shah — Arizona’s 1st Congressional District

Democrat Amish Shah, an emergency medicine physician and former state legislator, is running for the US House from Arizona’s 1st District. He faces Republican Jay Feely, a former professional football player.

Pia Dandiya — Florida’s 22nd Congressional District

Pia Dandiya is contesting Florida’s 22nd District as a Democrat, against Republican Casey Askar. Her campaign is among the congressional races involving candidates of Indian origin in the 2026 elections.

The results of these races could affect the number of Indian-American lawmakers in the House. Raja Krishnamoorthi lost the Democratic Senate primary in Illinois, while Shri Thanedar lost his Democratic primary in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, according to reports on the candidates.

Indian-origin candidates in Texas state elections Indian-American candidates are also contesting seats in state legislatures, where lawmakers influence policies on education, taxation, healthcare and other local issues.

Pooja Sethi — Texas House District 47

Democrat Pooja Sethi is seeking a seat in the Texas House of Representatives from District 47. Her candidacy is part of a broader effort by Indian-origin candidates to secure representation at the state level.

Sandeep Srivastava — Texas House District 66

Democrat Sandeep Srivastava is contesting Texas House District 66 against Republican Matt Shaheen, according to the supplied candidate list. The contest is among the state legislative races to watch.

Vivek Ramaswamy contests Ohio governor’s race One of the most prominent contests involving an Indian-origin candidate is the Ohio gubernatorial election, where Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is facing Democrat Amy Acton.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, is seeking to become Ohio’s governor. Acton, a former state health director, is running alongside her Democratic running mate, David Pepper. Ramaswamy’s Republican running mate is Robert A. McColley. The candidates are listed for the November 3 general election.

The contest will be closely watched as voters decide who will lead Ohio for the next term. It also places Ramaswamy, a prominent national political figure, in a statewide race against a Democratic challenger.

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Saritha Komatireddy challenges Letitia James in New York Republican Saritha Komatireddy is challenging incumbent Democrat Letitia James for the post of New York attorney general.

The contest puts a Republican challenger against a high-profile Democratic officeholder. The attorney general’s office oversees the state’s legal affairs and enforcement of laws within its jurisdiction.

Nithya Raman takes on Karen Bass in Los Angeles mayoral race In California, Kerala-born Democrat Nithya Raman is challenging incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in a November runoff.

Raman, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, advanced to the runoff against Bass, setting up a contest between two Democrats and former political allies. The race could make Raman the first South Asian woman to become mayor of Los Angeles.

The contest is expected to focus on local concerns including housing, homelessness, public services and policing. Raman’s campaign offers another example of an Indian-origin politician seeking a prominent executive office rather than a seat in Congress.