US midterms 2026: Elon Musk, Greg Brockman, Yass among billionaires funding political campaigns, mostly Republican

As the US midterm elections approach, a number of billionaires are lining up to donate to the campaigns of their favourite politicians, most of whom are Republicans, with the notable exception of the family of George Soros, who has so far donated just under a million dollars to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Business Insider reported.

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Soros family As per the report, Alex Soros, who is now leading the Open Society Foundation, has given around $125,000 so far. The biggest benefactor of this donation is a fundraising committee for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock from Georgia.

Johnathan Soros has also paid more than $325,000 so far. The majority of which went to the Democratic Party in Alaska and Iowa.

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Elon Musk Elon Musk has donated around $90.5 million for the upcoming elections. The largest chunk of his has gone to the America PAC, which is a super PAC Musk himself helped to get going.

His other donations went to the primary super PAC of the House Republicans, the Congressional Leadership Fund ($10 mil), the Senate Republicans' primary super Pac (also $10 mil), and a super PAC backing Nate Morris called Fight for Kentucky. Morris later dropped out of the race in May 2026.

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Jeff Yass A registered Libertarian, Yass often donates to Republican Super PACs. He has donated to the super PAC backing Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign to run for the Ohio governor's post. He donated V-PAC: Victors, Not Victims $20 mil for Ramaswamy's campaign,

He has also often donated to the Club for Growth Action. He donated $17.5 million to the School Freedom Fund and $16.5 million to the Club for Growth Action.

Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein The duo have donated a total of $70 million. The lion's share of their donation, $55.7 million, went to a conservative super PAC called Restoration of America PAC, which Business Insider reports acts as a clearinghouse for other groups.

They have also donated to Fair Courts America ($4 mil) Northwoods PAC ($1.5 mil).

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Greg Brockman The president of OpenAI and his wife have donated $50 million for the upcoming elections.

They have paid Leading The Future $12.5 million. This super PAC backs candidates who are pro-AI. They have also paid a similar amount to MAGA Inc.

Other prominent donors Some of the other prominent donors include venture capitalist Ben Horowitz and his wife, who have spent around $45.3 million; Venture capitalists Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss ($52.6 million); Marc Andreessen and his wife Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen ($42.8 million); Citadel CEO Ken Griffin ($32.5 million); Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and his wife ($31.8 million).