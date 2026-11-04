US midterms 2026 results: Republican Senator predicts Trump could face impeachment as Democrats take over Congress

Republican Senator Ted Cruz has warned that US President Donald Trump could face a wave of congressional investigations, subpoenas and impeachment proceedings after Democrats are projected to take control of both chambers of Congress following the 2026 midterm elections.

Cruz predicted an intense political confrontation in Washington over the next two years, saying Democrats could target Trump, members of his family and senior officials in his administration once they assume control of Congress.

Speaking on the Polymarket All In podcast, according to ANI, the Texas senator said Democrats were likely to use their congressional majority to launch investigations into the Trump administration.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Ted Cruz predict Democrats would do if they control Congress after the 2026 midterms? ⌵ Cruz predicted Democrats would launch investigations and issue subpoenas targeting Trump, his family and senior administration officials. He also warned of impeachment proceedings. 2 Could Donald Trump face impeachment after the 2026 midterms? ⌵ Ted Cruz said he expected the House to impeach Trump if Democrats controlled it, potentially more than once. This was Cruz’s prediction, not a confirmed outcome. 3 Why could Democratic control of Congress lead to investigations of the Trump administration? ⌵ Cruz said Democrats could use their congressional majority to pursue investigations and subpoenas. He anticipated an aggressive oversight campaign during the final two years of Trump’s presidency. 4 Could Democrats block Supreme Court appointments if they control the Senate? ⌵ Cruz predicted Democrats might halt judicial confirmations and leave a Supreme Court vacancy unfilled for two years if one arose. This was his forecast about how they might use control of the Senate. 5 Did Ted Cruz predict Pete Hegseth could be impeached? ⌵ Yes. Cruz said he expected an impeachment of US War Secretary Pete Hegseth during the lame-duck period.

"We will see subpoenas. We will see investigations. I think they will go after President Trump. I think they will go after his family. I think they will go after cabinet members," Cruz was quoted as saying.

Ted Cruz predicts multiple impeachment proceedings against Trump "I think we will also see two years of relentless impeachment. I believe the House will impeach Donald Trump if they have the House. They may impeach him multiple times," Cruz said.

The Republican senator further suggested that Democrats could target other senior members of Trump's administration, including US War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"I expect in the lame duck we will see an impeachment of Pete Hegseth," Cruz said.

His remarks suggest that Republicans are anticipating an aggressive congressional oversight campaign against the Trump administration once Democrats take control of the legislature.

Cruz warns Democrats could block Supreme Court appointments The Texas senator also raised concerns about the implications of Democratic control of the Senate, particularly for judicial appointments and confirmations.

Cruz predicted that Democrats could use their majority to stall judicial confirmations, potentially leaving a vacancy on the US Supreme Court unfilled if a seat becomes available during the next two years.

"I think Schumer and the Democrats will just halt all judges, which means if we have a Supreme Court vacancy, I think they'll keep the vacancy open for two years," Cruz said.

He also suggested that Democratic lawmakers would face pressure from their party's political base to pursue an aggressive approach towards the Trump administration.

"I don't think they care because their base is that radicalised," he added.

Democrats' projected takeover marks setback for Trump Cruz's comments come amid a major political reversal in Washington, with US television networks projecting that Democrats have secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections.