US midterms 2026: Why Indian-American voters’ political influence faces a key test amid Trump’s immigration crackdown

Indian Americans have emerged as an increasingly visible force in US electoral politics, with their votes, campaign contributions and representation in Congress drawing attention ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Immigration, the economy and relations with India are among the issues shaping political sentiment within the community as President Donald Trump faces a key electoral test in the second term of his presidency.

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Numbering around 5.2 million, Indian Americans are one of the largest immigrant-origin communities in the United States and rank among the country’s most educated and highest-earning ethnic groups.

Although they represent a relatively small share of the national electorate, their concentration in competitive states and congressional districts could make them consequential in closely contested races.

Indian-American representation in Congress faces a possible setback Indian-American representation in the US House of Representatives has expanded steadily over the past two decades. Before 2012, only two Indian Americans had served in Congress: Democrat Dalip Singh Saund, who represented California from 1957 to 1963, and Republican Bobby Jindal, who served in the House from 2005 to 2008 before becoming Louisiana’s governor.

Democrat Ami Bera’s election to California’s 3rd Congressional District in 2012 marked a turning point. Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Raja Krishnamoorthi entered Congress in 2017, followed by Shri Thanedar in 2023 and Suhas Subramanyam in 2025.

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All six current Indian-American members of the House belong to the Democratic Party and are informally known as the “Samosa Caucus”.

However, the community’s representation could decline after the November 3 elections.

Krishnamoorthi and Thanedar are preparing to leave the House, while Democratic candidates Amish Shah in Arizona and Pia Dandiya in Florida could potentially help maintain the community’s numbers if they win their closely contested races.

The outcome will depend on individual races, and the community’s representation could fall from six members to four if the two incumbents leave and neither candidate wins.

Republican Indian-American candidates Ritesh Tandon, Nirav Sheth and Mahesh Ganorkar are also contesting House seats, but they are running in districts described as solidly Democratic, making an expansion of the caucus less likely.

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Indian-American voters lean Democratic, survey finds Indian-American voters continue to show a preference for Democratic candidates, although the extent of that advantage varies by election and survey.

The 2026 Asian American and Pacific Islander Voter Survey, released by AAPI Data and Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote) on August 26, found that 66% of Indian-American respondents preferred a Democratic candidate for the Senate, compared with 22% who preferred a Republican. For House elections, 66% favoured Democratic candidates, while 18% preferred Republicans.

The findings point to a Democratic advantage among those surveyed, but do not necessarily predict how the entire Indian-American electorate will vote.

The survey also found that 90% of registered Indian-American respondents planned to vote in the midterms, while 71% said they were certain to do so. If that stated intention translates into turnout, the community could have an impact in close races.

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Why Indian-American votes matter The United States has around 2.6 million eligible Indian-American voters, according to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

While their numbers are modest relative to the overall electorate, voters are concentrated in states and metropolitan areas where electoral margins can be narrow.

These include Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Texas and New Jersey, as well as suburban communities around Atlanta and Washington.

In a midterm election, control of Congress can hinge on a relatively small number of competitive districts.

Immigration policy has also become a significant concern. Trump’s tougher approach to immigration has contributed to political unease among sections of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander electorate, even as voters continue to weigh economic conditions, foreign policy and domestic priorities.

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Disapproval of Trump rises, but party loyalties are shifting A February 2026 survey by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace found widespread dissatisfaction with Trump among Indian Americans. Around 71% disapproved of his performance as president, including 55% who strongly disapproved.

Majorities also expressed dissatisfaction with his handling of immigration, the economy and US-India relations, as per the study.

Yet disapproval of the president has not translated into an uninterrupted rise in Democratic identification.

Carnegie’s findings show that the share of Indian Americans identifying as Democrats fell from 52% in 2020 to 46% in 2026. Republican identification rose from 15% to 19%, while the share identifying as independents increased from 23% to 29%.

Wealth and campaign donations add to political influence Indian Americans’ political influence extends beyond voting. The community has a median household income exceeding $150,000, nearly twice the US national median, and has a substantial presence in sectors including technology, finance, healthcare, corporate law and commercial real estate.

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That economic position gives some Indian-American donors the capacity to contribute to candidates, political committees and advocacy organisations.

The community’s professional networks and fundraising activities can also help candidates reach voters and build campaign infrastructure.

Indian-American contributions during the 2026 election cycle have reportedly exceeded previous midterm fundraising records.

However, the extent to which donations translate into electoral influence varies by race and cannot be measured by fundraising totals alone.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.