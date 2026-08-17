US midterms: 53% of American voters say their financial condition has worsened under Trump, poll reveals

As US President Donald Trump gears up for the crucial November midterm elections, a recent poll has revealed that most American voters say they have become worse off under the Trump administration, showing mounting discontent with his handling of the economy and the cost of living.

US voters feel worse off under Trump, economy headed in the wrong direction The Financial Times on Sunday (local time) cited a nationwide poll conducted by Focaldata, which found that over 53 per cent of registered voters said their finances had worsened since Trump returned to the White House for a second term in January 2025, while 26 per cent said their financial situation was about the same and 21 per cent said they were better off.

Among Democrats, 78 per cent said they were worse off, compared with 57 per cent of independents. Republicans were more positive, with 42 per cent saying they were better off, while 23 per cent said they were worse off and 35 per cent said their financial situation had remained about the same.

Further, the poll showed that voters were more inclined to trust Democrats than Republicans to address inflation and the rising cost of living. Democrats also held an advantage on jobs and the economy, areas traditionally viewed as Republican strongholds.

The Focaldata poll also found that 64 per cent of respondents believed the US economy was moving in the wrong direction, while 25 per cent said it was heading in the right direction and 11 per cent were unsure.

Among Democrats, 86 per cent said the economy was moving in the wrong direction, compared with 67 per cent of independents. Republicans were more optimistic, with 53 per cent saying the economy was moving in the right direction, while 37 per cent said it was heading in the wrong direction.

The poll was conducted among 1,913 registered voters from August 7 to 10, 2026.

Trump, Republicans face uphill battle ahead of midterms The growing dissatisfaction comes as the US President and Republicans prepare for what is expected to be a closely fought battle in the November midterm elections. Voter concerns have intensified since Trump launched the US-Iran war, which has contributed to higher borrowing costs and increased prices for fuel and other consumer goods.

Citing recent inflation data, the report noted that consumer prices rose at a slower pace last month, helped by lower fuel costs. However, inflation remained at 3.4 per cent, still above the level recorded when Trump took over from his predecessor, Joe Biden, last year.

55 per cent of voters disapprove of Trump’s job performance At least 55 per cent of registered voters also disapproved of the job Trump was doing as US president, including 20 per cent of Republicans. Trump’s standing among his Republican base also showed signs of weakening, with his net approval rating among Republicans dropping eight percentage points from the previous month.

His performance on inflation and the cost of living drew particularly low ratings, with 64 per cent of registered voters disapproving of his handling of the issues. Disapproval was even higher among independents, at nearly seven in 10, while about one-third of Republicans also gave him a negative rating.

Voters also disapproved of Trump on most economic issues, including immigration and border security (45 per cent), inflation and the cost of living (64 per cent), jobs and the economy (56 per cent), healthcare (52 per cent), and tariffs and trade (52 per cent).

The growing discontent comes months after Trump sought to downplay the significance of the midterms. In May this year, nearly two months after the US-Iran war began, he dismissed the war’s political toll at home and said, "They thought they were going to outwait me, you know? We’ll outwait him; he’s got the midterms." He added, "I don’t care about the midterms. Look what happened last night; that was a prelude to the midterms. People understand it."