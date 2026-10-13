US midterms: Iran war, Russia diesel supply deal expose 'growing' divide between Trump, Republicans

US President Donald Trump is facing a tough time ahead of the 3 November US midterm elections amid a growing divide within the Republican Party. Several of his allies are distancing themselves from him over issues including the ongoing Iran war and his recently announced diesel supply deal with Russia. The agreement comes despite his signing a law last month aimed at curbing the revenues funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

After months of focusing on the Iran war and insisting that Tehran must not acquire a nuclear weapon, Trump is stepping up efforts to address voters’ concerns. Having previously said, "I don't care about the midterms," he is now promising measures including $5,000 checks for Americans if Republicans win, as higher gas prices add to the challenges facing his party.

Last week, Trump announced a diesel supply deal with Russia following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said the agreement would help lower fuel prices and benefit American farmers and ranchers. On Monday, he defended the diesel supply deal with Moscow and said, "We make a lot of oil. We could impose a restriction on oil, but the rest of the world would be greatly affected if we did that. We could do a restriction, a cap on diesel. Keep it all for ourselves. That would have a very big impact. It's not really a deal for me; it's a deal for the rest of the world. Anything that could help our farmers, our ranchers."

Republicans divided over Russian diesel deal, Iran war Several Republican lawmakers have raised concerns over Trump's decision to ease sanctions on imports of Russian diesel. A Bloomberg report cited Republican Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska, who said, "We need a president who is up to the task of leading the free world," and added, "Let’s be honest. Trump is and always has been weak on Putin.”

Separately, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine joined three other Republicans and three Democrats in saying that Trump was ignoring a 2022 law barring Russian oil imports. In a letter sent on 11 October, the senators demanded that he reverse course immediately.

The Republican lawmakers also criticised his decision on their respective social media accounts. Collins wrote, "I oppose President Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on the purchase of diesel from Russia. I was a cosponsor of the Russian sanctions law, which the President recently signed but is now not following."

Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas also criticised the deal, writing, "Sanctions on Russian fuel exports have, for the last several years, deprived funding for Putin’s unjust war in Ukraine and provided leverage to help end it. We should be tightening sanctions further, not undercutting them by allowing the import of Russian diesel and risking erasing our leverage, damaging our credibility with allies, and emboldening our adversaries."

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served as Trump’s vice president during his first term, also criticised the move, writing, "President Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Russian fuel amidst Putin’s ongoing and brutal attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine makes no sense and is a betrayal of the legacy and leadership of the late Senator Lindsey Graham. While Ukraine fights for its survival, Putin’s war machine continues to prosecute his terrorist war on civilian populations, and innocent Ukrainians are dying every day."

Despite the mounting criticism, Trump brushed off the remarks, saying, "I think these are Republicans that can’t really be serious."

Dissent over Iran war handling mounts The dissent over the diesel deal comes alongside growing unease among some Republicans about Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict, which has contributed to higher fuel prices and prompted calls in Congress to limit his war powers.

In May, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joined Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky in supporting a Democratic measure to curb the Iran war, marking her first vote in favour of such an effort. The proposal fell short by one vote, 50–49, after Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted with Republicans to oppose it.

According to a Reuters report in October, Republican candidates in 12 competitive races have broken with Trump over the Iran conflict, either voting to limit his war powers or publicly calling for an end to the fighting as rising gas prices put pressure on household budgets. However, their disagreements have largely been limited to specific issues, reflecting an effort to appeal to independent voters without openly rejecting Trump’s wider agenda.

Trump also berated Republican senators amid criticism over the Iran war. In June, several Republicans who attended a lunch said Trump had a heated exchange with Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who pressed the administration to clarify a framework agreement signed the previous week. The deal offered Iran financial incentives but did not fully meet the goals Trump set when the war began.