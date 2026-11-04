US midterms: Vivek Ramaswamy loses Ohio governor's race; how Ro Khanna, Pia Dandiya and others fared

Vivek Ramaswamy's defeat in the Ohio governor's race means there will not be a third Indian-origin person to have served as governor of a US state. Bobby Jindal and Nikki Haley remain the only two Indian-origin politicians to have held the position, in Louisiana and South Carolina, respectively.

Interestingly, both Jindal and Haley won as Republican candidates. Ramaswamy, however, could not emulate their success despite receiving the full backing of US President Donald Trump. His defeat comes amid a broader wave of anti-Republican voting, with the party losing ground even in traditionally Republican strongholds. Ramaswamy also faced criticism over several campaign gaffes, which may have complicated his bid.

Indian-Americans on ballot However, he was not the only Indian-origin candidate on the ballot. Several Indian-Americans contested races for the US Senate, House of Representatives and state legislatures.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who defeated Vivek Ramaswamy in the 2026 Ohio governor’s race? ⌵ Democrat Amy Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, according to US media projections. Ramaswamy had received President Donald Trump’s backing. 2 Why was Vivek Ramaswamy’s loss significant for Indian-American representation among US governors? ⌵ His defeat meant there would not be a third Indian-origin person to have served as a US state governor. Bobby Jindal and Nikki Haley remain the only two Indian-origin politicians to have held the office. 3 How did Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal fare in the 2026 US midterms? ⌵ Ro Khanna defeated Republican Ritesh Tandon in California’s 17th Congressional District by a wide margin. Pramila Jayapal also won decisively against Republican Nirav Sheth in Washington’s 7th District. 4 Did Pia Dandiya win Florida’s 22nd Congressional District? ⌵ Yes. Pia Dandiya defeated her Republican rival in Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, a state traditionally considered a Republican stronghold. 5 Which Indian-origin candidate ran for the US Senate in the 2026 midterms? ⌵ Independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai was the only Indian-origin candidate in a US Senate race. He challenged Democratic Senator Ed Markey in Massachusetts, where Markey was projected to retain his seat.

Ro Khanna, a prominent Democratic leader from California, defeated fellow Indian-American and Republican candidate Ritesh Tandon in California's 17th Congressional District by a wide margin.

Pramila Jayapal also registered a decisive victory over Republican candidate Nirav Sheth in Washington's 7th Congressional District.

Ami Bera, a Democratic candidate from California's 3rd Congressional District, was also leading Republican Robb Tucker.

Another Democrat, Suhas Subramanyam, was leading in Virginia's 10th Congressional District.

Pia Dandiya registers win in deep red state Pia Dandiya also registered a victory over her Republican rival in Florida's 22nd Congressional District, in a state traditionally considered a Republican stronghold.

Amish Shah, another Democratic candidate, was leading by a substantial margin in Arizona's 1st Congressional District.

Independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai was the only Indian-origin candidate in a US Senate race. He challenged Democratic Senator Ed Markey in Massachusetts, where Markey has been projected to retain his seat.

Former US Vice-President Kamala Harris remains the only Indian-origin politician to have served as a US senator.

Democrats seize Congress from Republicans Meanwhile, Democrats have seized control of both chambers of Congress, flipping Republican strongholds in a major electoral rebuke of Trump and his policies. The results are said to reflect voter discontent over his administration, with the cost of living emerging as a key election issue.

Democrats have won 54 Senate seats so far, flipping seven seats previously held by Republicans. They have also secured 225 seats in the House of Representatives.



Trump has said that he will accept the results and would work with the opposition.