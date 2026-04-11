US military ‘begins setting conditions’ for clearing mines in Strait of Hormuz after Trump's post

US military, on Saturday announced that it had started “setting conditions" for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, with two US warships passing through the key waterway.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump posted on social media that the United States military has started to clear the Strait of Hormuz, and that all of Iran's minelaying ships have been sunk.
In a post on X, the US Central Command said the USS Frank Peterson and USS Michael Murphy transited the Strait of Hormuz "as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps."
"Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce," Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of Central Command, said in a statement.
"We're now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz," Trump earlier wrote in a Truth Social post, adding that "all 28" of Iran's "mine dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea."
Trump has repeatedly said that American forces have destroyed Iran's navy and air force while crippling its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.
But fear of Iranian attacks on shipping over the past several weeks has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical conduit for global oil supplies. Throttling the strait has disrupted global energy markets.
US gasoline prices have spiked even though most of the oil that flows through the waterway does not go to the United States.
Representatives from the US and Iran began talks hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad on Saturday amid a fragile ceasefire in the conflict.
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