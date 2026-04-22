US military jets spotted near Saudi Arabia as Iran ceasefire deadline nears — Report

A group of US Air Force cargo aircraft, including at least five C-17 Globemaster III planes, were tracked flying toward Saudi Arabia after departing a NATO-linked base in Germany, according to Daily Mail report which cited flight-tracking data.

The movement comes as tensions rise between the United States and Iran, with a temporary ceasefire set to expire on Wednesday.

The aircraft movements are being closely watched because they come at a sensitive moment in the conflict.

President Donald Trump has warned that bombing could resume if nuclear talks with Iran fail to produce a deal before the ceasefire deadline.

At the same time, he has expressed confidence that negotiations could still lead to what he called a “great deal”.

Ceasefire under pressure The ceasefire was announced on April 7 and is scheduled to expire on April 22 evening (US time). It was meant to pause weeks of fighting and allow diplomatic talks.

However, uncertainty has grown because:

-Iran has not confirmed participation in upcoming talks in Islamabad

-A planned diplomatic trip involving US Vice President JD Vance has been delayed

-Both sides continue to exchange strong warnings

What the US and Iran are saying Trump told reporters that military action remains an option if diplomacy fails, suggesting escalation is still on the table.

Earlier, he also said US forces are prepared and ready if no agreement is reached.

Iran, meanwhile, has not confirmed whether it will attend negotiations, and Pakistan—acting as a mediator—has said it is still trying to secure Iran’s participation.

Vance trip on hold amid uncertainty Senior White House officials were expected to meet alongside Vice President JD Vance to review the situation and decide next steps.

Vance had earlier been expected to travel to Pakistan for talks, but those plans were put on hold as uncertainty grew over Iran’s participation.

Role of Pakistan Pakistan has been trying to facilitate talks between Washington and Tehran.

Its officials say they are pushing for an extension of the ceasefire to allow more time for diplomacy, but Iran has yet to give a clear response.

Key dispute points Negotiations have reportedly stalled over US demands related to Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security issues, including control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route.