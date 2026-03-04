US military launches joint anti-drug trafficking operation in Ecuador

Ecuador and the United States have launched joint military operations targeting drug trafficking networks, marking what President Daniel Noboa called a “new phase” in the country’s fight against narco-terrorism.

The announcement was confirmed by United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which said Ecuadorian and US forces began coordinated operations on March 3 against “Designated Terrorist Organizations” operating in the country.

Advertisement

‘New phase’ in war on narco-terrorism Noboa, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, said the operations were part of a broader crackdown on cartels that use Ecuador’s ports to ship cocaine to global markets.

“In March, we will conduct joint operations with our regional allies, including the United States,” Noboa wrote on X.

He framed the initiative as “a new phase against narco-terrorism and illegal mining,” amid spiraling violence linked to drug trafficking.

SOUTHCOM confirms offensive operations In a statement, SOUTHCOM said the joint action underscores regional resolve to confront organized crime.

Advertisement

“On March 3, Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched operations against Designated Terrorist Organizations in Ecuador,” the command said.

“The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism.”

Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of SOUTHCOM, praised Ecuador’s armed forces: “We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country.”

Advertisement

Details classified Ecuador’s Defense Ministry described the initiative as an “offensive” operation but said specific details remain classified.

Earlier this week, Noboa held talks in Quito with Donovan and Mark Schafer, head of US Special Operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean. According to Noboa’s office, discussions focused on intelligence sharing and operational coordination at airports and seaports.

Ecuador at the heart of cocaine routes Around 70% of cocaine produced in neighboring Colombia and Peru — the world’s largest and second-largest producers — is shipped through Ecuador, authorities say.

The drug trade has fueled a bloody turf war among rival gangs, transforming Ecuador from one of Latin America’s safest countries into one of its most violent in just a few years.

Advertisement

Curfew in violence-hit provinces As part of the crackdown, Noboa announced a curfew from March 15 to 30 in four of Ecuador’s most violent provinces: Guayas, Los Rios, Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas and El Oro.

The United States and Ecuador have significantly strengthened security cooperation since Noboa took office in 2023. In December, Washington announced a temporary deployment of US Air Force personnel to the former American base in the port city of Manta, even after voters rejected a proposal to lift Ecuador’s ban on permanent foreign military bases.

The joint operations mark the latest escalation in Quito’s high-stakes battle against powerful drug cartels operating across the region.