US military ordered to explore ways to secure access to Panama Canal: Report

The US military has been directed to explore options to ensure full American access to the Panama Canal, Reuters citing two US officials as saying on Thursday. The directive follows repeated calls from President Donald Trump to "take back" the strategically vital waterway, though he has not provided specifics on how this would be achieved.

Military options under consideration According to one US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, according to the news report, an interim national security guidance document from the new administration urges the military to assess potential measures to secure access to the canal. A second official told the news outlet that safeguarding access could involve strengthening partnerships with Panama’s military, among other potential strategies.

Trump’s allegations against Panama During his January inaugural speech, Trump accused Panama of breaking promises made during the 1999 canal transfer. He has claimed that China exerts undue influence over the canal and could leverage it against US interests. While he has not detailed specific plans, Trump’s rhetoric suggests a strong stance on regaining control.

Historical context and treaty obligations The US originally secured rights to construct and operate the canal in the early 20th century. Under the 1979 treaty signed by President Jimmy Carter, control was transferred to Panama by the end of 1999. The US and Panama remain treaty-bound to defend the canal’s neutrality and are authorised to take unilateral action to protect it if necessary.

Any foreign attempt to seize control of the canal by force would likely constitute a violation of international law, further complicating any potential military action by the US or other nations.

Concerns over Chinese influence During a speech in Arizona on December 22, Trump warned of potential Chinese influence over the canal, stating that he would not allow the passage to fall into the "wrong hands." His remarks drew sharp criticism from Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino, who strongly rejected the allegations.

Panama rejects Trump’s claims Panama’s government has firmly dismissed Trump’s accusations. President Mulino took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend Panama’s administration of the canal, emphasising that it has been managed responsibly for global trade, including for the United States. "The canal is and will continue to be Panamanian," Mulino declared.