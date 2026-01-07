US military seizes stateless, sanctioned 'dark fleet' tanker Sophia in international waters — video

The United States has apprehended a stateless, sanctioned vessel, M/T Sophia, in international waters, the US Southern Command confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

The announcement was accompanied by a video showing the so-called “dark fleet motor tanker,” which was successfully intercepted without incident during a coordinated operation.

“In a pre-dawn action this morning, the Department of War, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident,” the military wrote in the post.

Vessel being escorted to US Following the capture of the vessel, M/T Sophia is now being escorted by the US Coast Guard toward the United States. Once it reaches US jurisdiction, authorities will determine its final disposition.

According to the US military, the interdicted vessel had been operating in foreign waters and is alleged to have been engaged in conducting illegal activities throughout the Caribbean Sea. The officials have not provided full details of the activities.

“The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea. The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the U.S. for final disposition,” the X post read.

The military also suggested that the operation was part of broader efforts to put an end to illegal activities in the Western Hemisphere.

“Through Operation Southern Spear, the Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere. We will defend our Homeland and restore security and strength across the Americas,” it noted.

US seizes another tanker today The United States has also seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker on Wednesday, 7 January. The oil tanker was reportedly being shadowed by a submarine from Russia, after a pursuit that lasted more than two weeks across the Atlantic Ocean, as per a Reuters report.

This attempt to seize the vessel is part of the US' effort to create a 'blockade' of oil exports from Venezuela, as per two officials the news agency spoke to.

This is the first time in recent years that the United States has seized a Russian-flagged vessel.