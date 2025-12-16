Eight killed in US military strikes on three ‘narco-trafficking’ vessels in Pacific, check video footage of operation

The United States military on Monday (15 December) conducted strikes on three alleged narco-trafficking vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing eight people, according to a video post by the US Southern Command on X (formerly Twitter).
The ongoing campaign under Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth tagged Operation Southern Spear in the post. It has so far claimed over 90 lives, AFP reported.
According to US Southern Command on X, “lethal kinetic strikes” were conducted on three vessels operated by “designated terrorist organizations” in international waters, at direction of Pentagon chief and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
Strikes were conducted by the Joint Task Force Southern Spear, it said, adding, "Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking. A total of eight male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions—three in the first vessel, two in the second and three in the third.
The attached video showed footage of three separate boats floating in water before they are each hit by strikes.
(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)
