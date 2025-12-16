Eight killed in US military strikes on three ‘narco-trafficking’ vessels in Pacific, check video footage of operation

The United States military on Monday (15 December) conducted strikes on three alleged narco-trafficking vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing eight people, according to a video post by the US Southern Command on X (formerly Twitter).

The ongoing campaign under Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth tagged Operation Southern Spear in the post. It has so far claimed over 90 lives, AFP reported.

What has the US Military said about the attack? According to US Southern Command on X, “lethal kinetic strikes” were conducted on three vessels operated by “designated terrorist organizations” in international waters, at direction of Pentagon chief and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Strikes were conducted by the Joint Task Force Southern Spear, it said, adding, "Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking. A total of eight male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions—three in the first vessel, two in the second and three in the third.

The attached video showed footage of three separate boats floating in water before they are each hit by strikes.

Operation Southern Spear: What we know As per the AFP report, since early September, Hegseth has targeted alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, destroying at least 26 vessels and killing at least 95 people.

Combination screengrabs from a video posted by US Southern Command on X shows what the US military claims are lethal strikes on three separate alleged narco-trafficking vessels (top) as they get hit (middle and bottom) in the eastern Pacific Ocean on December 15, 2025. The strikes killed eight people and is part of an ongoing campaign that has ended more than 90 lives.

The AFP report noted that Monday's strikes come on the back of a massive US military buildup in the Caribbean that includes the world's largest aircraft carrier and a slew of other warships.

US President Donald Trump has insisted that the operation is targeting narco-trafficking, while Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro suspects the moves lead up to give the US a pretext for regime change in Caracas.

During one of the first strikes, survivors of an initial attack on a boat were killed after the US launched a second strike on the vessel, a controversial move that has generated accusations of a possible war crime. In defense, Hegseth said he did not order a second strike, but it was a decision taken by US Admiral Frank Bradley.

The US has so far struck over 20 vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near Venezuela as part of Donald Trump's anti-drug and anti-smuggling campaign, as per a Reuters report.

“Our operations in the Southcom region are lawful under both US and international law, with all actions in compliance with the Law of Armed Conflict,” Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson told reporters earlier this month. (With inputs from AFP, Reuters)