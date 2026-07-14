US military to reinstate naval blockade on Iranian ports starting July 14

The United States has officially reinstated its maritime blockade on Iran, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) announcing that American forces will resume enforcing restrictions on vessels entering and leaving Iranian ports from July 14 at 4 p.m. ET. The move marks a sharp escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran, with both sides exchanging military strikes and competing claims over control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The renewed blockade comes after US President Donald Trump declared that the United States would ensure the Strait of Hormuz remained open for global shipping while imposing a 20% fee on cargo transiting the waterway.

CENTCOM resumes blockade operations In a statement, CENTCOM said its forces would enforce the blockade against all vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the details of the US Navy's blockade on Iranian ports starting July 14? ⌵ The US Navy is reinstating a blockade on Iranian ports effective July 14, enforcing restrictions on all vessels accessing Iranian coastal areas, while allowing commercial traffic from other nations. 2 Why has the United States imposed a 20% fee on cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ The 20% fee on cargo is intended as reimbursement for the US providing maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions with Iran. 3 How did Iran respond to the US blockade and the proposed cargo fee? ⌵ Iran rejected the US claims of authority over the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that it is the true guardian of the waterway and criticized the 20% fee as excessive. 4 What actions did the US military take during the previous blockade from April to June 2023? ⌵ During the earlier blockade, the US military redirected over 140 compliant vessels, disabled nine non-compliant ships, and allowed passage for more than 50 humanitarian aid vessels. 5 Should commercial vessels expect any changes when transiting through the Strait of Hormuz after the blockade's reimposition? ⌵ Commercial vessels not violating the blockade can continue transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, but they must comply with US maritime regulations to ensure safe passage.

At the same time, the US military said it would continue supporting commercial traffic through regional waters for vessels not violating the blockade.

The renewed operation follows an earlier blockade that ran from April 13 to June 18, during which CENTCOM said it:

-Redirected more than 140 compliant vessels

-Disabled nine non-compliant ships

-Allowed over 50 humanitarian aid vessels to pass

The military also advised mariners operating near the Gulf of Oman and the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz to monitor navigation warnings and maintain communication with US naval forces.

Trump declares US 'Guardian of the Hormuz Strait' Announcing the move on Truth Social, Trump said Washington was taking responsibility for protecting one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints.

"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE," Trump wrote.

He added that the United States would become the "Guardian of the Hormuz Strait" and would charge a 20% fee on all cargo shipped as compensation for providing maritime security.

In a separate interview with Fox News, Trump said the US was effectively "taking over the Strait" and would be paid for protecting commercial shipping.

The announcement came after Iran declared over the weekend that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of disruptions to global energy supplies and sending oil prices sharply higher.

Iran rejects US claims Iran swiftly rejected Trump's declaration, insisting that only Tehran has authority over the strategic waterway.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded on X by saying Iran has always been the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Whoever provides secure and safe passage... should be compensated," Araghchi wrote, before adding: "20% is of course too much. We will be fair."

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters also dismissed any American role in managing the strait.

Spokesman Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari warned that Iran would not allow the United States to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz under any circumstances.

He further threatened forceful military action against US naval operations that escort commercial vessels outside shipping routes approved by Iran.

Zolfaghari also warned Gulf countries that providing logistical support to American forces would be considered an act of war against Iran's sovereignty.

UN opposes shipping fees The United Nations' International Maritime Organization (IMO) also pushed back against Trump's proposal to levy transit fees.

The agency reiterated its longstanding position that there is no legal basis for charging mandatory tolls on vessels merely transiting international straits such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Military confrontation widens The maritime dispute coincided with the largest exchange of military attacks since the April ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

CENTCOM said US forces struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran using one-way attack drones.

Iranian state media reported strikes on military sites in Qeshm, Bandar Abbas and Abadan, confirming at least two deaths in Abadan.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards responded by announcing attacks on US military facilities across the Gulf, saying they targeted:

-US installations in Bahrain

-Military facilities in Kuwait

-Radar systems in Oman

-Fuel depots and ammunition storage at Jordan's Prince Hassan Air Base

Bahrain said its air defense systems intercepted several Iranian missiles and drones, while Jordan and Kuwait also reported defensive operations.

Ceasefire under increasing strain The renewed fighting has further undermined the interim agreement reached last month that temporarily reopened the Strait of Hormuz and paused hostilities.

Trump said he now considers that ceasefire effectively over.

"We had a deal. It was a done deal, and then they broke it," Trump told Fox News. "And so we're just going to hit them very hard."

Iran also signaled that negotiations had reached a breaking point.

Senior Iranian official Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf wrote on X that "the era of one-sided deals is over," warning Washington to honor its commitments or face consequences.

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