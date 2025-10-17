US Military's Southern Command Chief Alvin Holsey to step down amid Pentagon’s escalated Caribbean boat strikes

US Navy Admiral Admiral Alvin Holsey, the military commander overseeing the Pentagon’s intensifying operations against suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea, announced on Thursday that he would be stepping down.

Holsey, who leads US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), responsible for military operations across Central and South America, has been at the helm during the rapid deployment of approximately 10,000 personnel as part of what the Pentagon describes as a significant counterdrug and counterterrorism campaign.

His decision comes less than a year into a post that typically spans three years and coincides with what many regard as the most substantial operation of his 37-year military career. The reasons for his abrupt departure remain unclear. However, one current and one former US official, both speaking anonymously due to personnel sensitivities, indicated that Admiral Holsey had expressed reservations regarding the mission and the attacks on vessels suspected of smuggling narcotics.

In a statement shared on social media, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth did not allude to any discord with the four-star commander. “On behalf of the Department of War,” Hegseth said, using the alternative title he now favours for the department, “we extend our deepest gratitude to Admiral Alvin Holsey for his more than 37 years of distinguished service to our nation as he plans to retire at year’s end.”

Holsey, who was nominated by former President Joe Biden, announced his unexpected departure in a statement posted on X, saying, “It’s been an honor to serve our nation, the American people and support and defend the Constitution for over 37 years,” and added, “Serving as your commander and deputy for the past 34 months has been a tremendous honor.”

He is the most recent flag officer to depart since Hegseth assumed leadership of the Pentagon. Several of these exits have been sudden, including the dismissals of Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman CQ Brown, who was Black, and Chief of Naval Operations Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to serve in that role.

Holsey's resignation comes at a time when the Pentagon is experiencing a series of high-profile departures and growing controversy surrounding the increased US military presence in the southern Caribbean near Venezuela, which is reportedly aimed at targeting drug traffickers.

US military strikes vessels off the coast of Venezuela Meanwhile, as per a report by Reuters, US military strikes targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels off the coast of Venezuela have resulted in at least 27 deaths, prompting concern among legal experts and primarily Democratic lawmakers, who question whether the actions comply with the laws of war. The Trump administration maintains that it is engaged in a conflict with narcoterrorist organisations based in Venezuela, thereby justifying the strikes as lawful.

On Wednesday, Trump revealed that he had given the Central Intelligence Agency permission to carry out covert operations within Venezuela, further fueling speculation in Caracas that the United States may be attempting to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro.