US Mint begins sales of 2026 Uncirculated Coin Set to commemorate nation's 250th anniversary

The United States Mint has begun sales of its 2026 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set, featuring special one-year-only designs commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary.

The set went on sale on June 30 at 12 p.m. EDT and is priced at $124.50. During the first 24 hours of sales, and for subscription orders, purchases are limited to 10 sets per household. The product has a mintage limit of 300,000 sets.

What's included in the 2026 Uncirculated Coin Set? The 2026 Uncirculated Coin Set contains 20 encapsulated coins with uncirculated finishes, packaged in two presentation cards—one featuring coins minted in Philadelphia and the other featuring coins minted in Denver.

Each card includes a certificate of authenticity and detailed coin specifications.

Each 10-coin card contains:

Five 2026 Semiquincentennial Quarters

One Native American $1 Coin

One Enduring Liberty Half Dollar

One Emerging Liberty Dime

One Jefferson Nickel

One Lincoln Penny

Five Semiquincentennial quarters honor key moments in US history The set includes five special quarters celebrating defining events and documents in American history:

Mayflower Compact – Recognizes the Plymouth Colony agreement that helped shape the principles later reflected in the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution.

Revolutionary War – Honors the determination and sacrifices made in the fight for American independence.

Declaration of Independence – Features the Liberty Bell, a lasting symbol of the nation's founding.

US Constitution – Depicts Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were debated and signed.

Gettysburg Address – Commemorates President Abraham Lincoln's historic speech, widely regarded as one of the nation's most influential addresses.

Special one-year-only coin designs

The 2026 collection introduces several designs available only for the Semiquincentennial year.

The Enduring Liberty Half Dollar temporarily replaces the long-running portrait of President John F. Kennedy and the presidential coat of arms with a new design featuring the Statue of Liberty.

The Emerging Liberty Dime marks the first appearance of Liberty on the dime's obverse since 1945.

Both the Jefferson Nickel and Lincoln Penny bear the commemorative dual dates "1776 ~ 2026" to mark America's 250th anniversary.

Native American $1 Coin honors Polly Cooper

The set also includes the 2026 Native American $1 Coin.

The obverse continues to feature Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean-Baptiste.

On the reverse, the coin honors Polly Cooper, an Oneida woman remembered for helping feed the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. The design shows Cooper presenting a basket of corn to General George Washington, recognizing the generosity and support of the Oneida Nation at Valley Forge.

Sales and ordering details The Mint said customers can purchase the set through its official sales channels beginning June 30.

Subscription orders and purchases made during the first 24 hours are capped at 10 sets per household to help ensure broader availability.

The total production has been limited to 300,000 sets.

About the United States Mint Established by Congress in 1792, the United States Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873.