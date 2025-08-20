US Mint launches 2025 Laser Engraved American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin: How and where to buy

The United States Mint has launched it new 2025 Laser Engraved American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin from noon (EDT) local time on August 20, as per an official release from the department.
The limited produced coins — only 1,00,000 for order — have “more detailed designs and improved quality”, as per the release, which added these are the first American Eagle Silver Proof Coins minted using laser-engraved master dies.
These will be available at the US Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, the Denver Mint, and the US Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, DC.
Besides this, you can also order online from the official website here — https://www.usmint.gov/2025-laser-engraved-american-eagle-one-ounce-silver-proof-coin-25EALE.html
The 2025 Laser Engraved American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin is being sold by the US Mint for $105 per unit.
There are limits imposed on purchase of the limited item as follows:
Description: Introduced in 1986, the now-iconic US Mint American Eagle Silver Proof Coins are collector versions of the investment-grade American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins. These popular silver collectibles are struck at the United States Mint at West Point and have the “W” mint mark.
Specifications of the 2025 Laser Engraved American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin:
The US Mint was created in 1792, and became a part of the US Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is America's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for trade and commerce.
The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins.