US Mint launches 2025 Laser Engraved American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin: How and where to buy

The United States Mint has launched it new 2025 Laser Engraved American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin from noon (EDT) local time on August 20, as per an official release from the department.

The limited produced coins — only 1,00,000 for order — have “more detailed designs and improved quality”, as per the release, which added these are the first American Eagle Silver Proof Coins minted using laser-engraved master dies.

2025 Laser Engraved American Eagle Coin: Design Obverse: Features a depiction of Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left.

The US Mint returned to its historical assets to render a closer reflection of Weinman’s original vision and detail that includes the addition of his traditional artist mark. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025.” The coin includes a special laser-engraved privy mark.

Reverse: Features an eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

Where can you buy the Coin? These will be available at the US Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, the Denver Mint, and the US Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, DC.

Besides this, you can also order online from the official website here — https://www.usmint.gov/2025-laser-engraved-american-eagle-one-ounce-silver-proof-coin-25EALE.html

2025 Laser Engraved American Eagle Coin: Cost, specifications The 2025 Laser Engraved American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin is being sold by the US Mint for $105 per unit.

There are limits imposed on purchase of the limited item as follows:

Mintage Limit: 1,00,000 coins manufactured across all products.

Product Limit: 1,00,000 coins made available.

Household Order Limit: 1 unit allowed each purchase. This is imposed in cases where the US Mint has limited-mintage products to “ensure fair purchase opportunities to the broadest audience possible”.

Description: Introduced in 1986, the now-iconic US Mint American Eagle Silver Proof Coins are collector versions of the investment-grade American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins. These popular silver collectibles are struck at the United States Mint at West Point and have the “W” mint mark.

Each coin is placed in a satin-lined black velvet presentation case and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The box is adorned with the official US Mint seal; the outer sleeve incorporates an image of the obverse coin design.

Specifications of the 2025 Laser Engraved American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin:

Denomination: $1

Finish: Proof

Composition: 99.9% silver

Silver Weight: 1.000 troy oz.

Diameter: 1.598 inches / 40.60 mm

Edge: Reeded

Mint and Mint Mark: West Point - W

Privy Mark: Laser The US Mint was created in 1792, and became a part of the US Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is America's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for trade and commerce.

