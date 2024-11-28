US Mission instructs personnel to avoid THIS hotel in Pakistan; issues Do Not Travel advisory

The US Mission to Pakistan issued a security alert for a hotel in Peshawar, urging personnel and citizens to avoid the area due to potential terrorist threats.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated28 Nov 2024, 09:38 AM IST
US Mission instructs personnel to avoid THIS hotel in Pakistan; issues Do Not Travel advisory (Representative image)
US Mission instructs personnel to avoid THIS hotel in Pakistan; issues Do Not Travel advisory (Representative image)(HT_PRINT)

The US Mission to Pakistan has issued a security alert citing a 'Threat to Serena Hotel' in Peshawar and instructed the mission personnel to avoid the hotel until December 16.

It also urged American citizens to adhere to guidelines such as avoiding the area, exercising caution, reviewing their personal security plans, staying informed through local media updates, carrying identification, and cooperating with authorities, among other precautions.

Also Read | Why is Pakistan under siege? Who is behind Islamabad protest?

"Based on security information received by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan, U.S. Mission personnel have been instructed to avoid the Serena Hotel Peshawar located on the Khyber Road, Peshawar Golf Club, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan during the period from now through December 16, 2024", the statement from the U.S. Mission read, reported ANI.

'Do Not Travel' advisory issued

"U.S. citizens are encouraged to avoid the hotel and the area around the hotel during this period and reconsider travel plans. U.S. citizens are reminded about the "Do Not Travel" Travel Advisory for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to terrorism, dated September 10, 2024", the statement noted.

The US has issued a 'Do Not Travel' advisory to its citizens for Pakistan, particularly for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, where terrorist and insurgent groups frequently attack civilians, NGOs, government offices, and security forces. These groups often target government officials and civilians, with common risks including assassination, kidnapping, and attacks on polio vaccination teams and security personnel.

"Assassination and kidnapping attempts are common, including the targeting of polio eradication teams and Government of Pakistan security service (police and military) personnel," read the statement by the US as to why Level 4 Travel Advisory has been issued.

Also Read | Pro-Imran Khan protests in Pakistan take deadly turn; 5 killed, dozens injured

The Travel Advisory by the US also says, "Violent extremist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan" and notes that terrorist attacks are frequent in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Additionally, the travel advisory highlighted that large-scale terrorist attacks have caused many casualties, while smaller attacks occur frequently. Violence by extremist groups has led to random attacks on civilians, as well as military and police targets.

Also Read | Islamabad violence: Pak launches ‘midnight raid’ on PTI after 6 die in protests

The attacks may happen suddenly and can target places like transportation hubs, markets, malls, military bases, airports, schools, hospitals, religious sites, and government buildings. U.S. diplomats and diplomatic facilities have also been targeted in the past, reported ANI.

Key Takeaways
  • Travel advisories are critical for ensuring the safety of citizens in high-risk areas.
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is particularly dangerous due to frequent terrorist attacks targeting civilians and officials.
  • American citizens are urged to remain vigilant and reconsider travel plans in light of security alerts.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Mission instructs personnel to avoid THIS hotel in Pakistan; issues Do Not Travel advisory

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    569.35
    10:42 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    45.55 (8.7%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,472.00
    10:42 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    73.65 (3.07%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,203.35
    10:42 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    3.6 (0.3%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,143.45
    10:42 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    -6.85 (-0.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eid Parry India share price

    876.75
    10:41 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    28.4 (3.35%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,917.00
    10:41 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    60.6 (1.25%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,091.00
    10:39 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    8.8 (0.42%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,454.05
    10:41 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Triveni Turbines share price

    796.10
    10:41 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    -39.2 (-4.69%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

    79.92
    10:41 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    -2.55 (-3.09%)

    Infosys share price

    1,872.20
    10:41 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    -51.9 (-2.7%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals share price

    2,949.45
    10:39 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    -80.45 (-2.66%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    10:36 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    724.35
    10:41 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    63.1 (9.54%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,076.15
    10:41 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    86.85 (8.78%)

    Adani Power share price

    568.20
    10:41 AM | 28 NOV 2024
    44.4 (8.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.